Penn State Adds Texas Defensive End Max Granville to 2024 Roster
Max Granville, a 4-star defensive end from Texas who initially committed to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, is joining the program earlier. Penn State announced Thursday that Granville will enroll as part of the 2024 recruiting class and will be eligible for fall training camp. Granville becomes the 26th player of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class.
Granville was a two-time all-state defensive end at Ford Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas, where he made 12 sacks and forced three fumbles during the 2023 season. Granville also played receiver, catching 21 passes for 609 yards and six touchdowns last season. During his three-year career, Granville made 38.5 sacks, including six strip sacks in 2022. Granville committed to Penn State in June after making an official visit to State College. He also visited USC, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in June and took an official visit to Baylor in April.
The 6-3, 225-pound Granville had a huge offer sheet, which included Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, among many others. He ranked 112th in the ESPN 300 for the 2025 recruiting class. Granville was a first-team all-state linebacker last season in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools' Division II. He also was a second-team honoree on offense.
Granville was a three-sport athlete at Fort Bend Christian Academy, playing basketball and participating in track & field. He was named the top male athlete of the 2024 TAPPS Track & Field Championships after placing second in the 110-meter hurdles and shot put and third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Granville comes from an athletic family. His father Billy played linebacker with the Cincinnati Bengals, and his mother Gretchen played volleyball at North Carolina State University. Several family members played college football, and his brother Zion currently plays at Illinois State.
Penn State's 2024 recruiting class ranked 15th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Nittany Lions open the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
More Penn State Football
Penn State to face a "hornet's nest" at West Virginia, James Franklin says
Abdul Carter will play multiple positions for the Nittany Lions this season
James Franklin issues a mission statement at Big Ten Football Media Days
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.