Penn State Announces Kickoff Time For Kent State Game
The Big Ten on Monday announced kickoff times for the Week 4 schedule, which includes Penn State's next home game. The Nittany Lions will host Kent State on Sept. 21 at Beaver Stadium in its final non-conference game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
The remainder of Penn State's 2024 schedule awaits kick times, as the Nittany Lions will be on six- or 12-day network announcements.
No. 8 Penn State (2-0) has a bye this week after defeating Bowling Green 34-27 in its home opener.
After falliing behind 17-7, Penn State outscored Bowling Green 27-10 the rest of the way. Penn State gave up 24 first-half points, more than they allowed in any 2023 regular-season game, but clamped down to permit just a field goal in the second half.
"You’ve got to give Bowling Green a ton of credit," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game. "We talked about it during the week. In the last three years, they beat Minnesota, they beat Georgia Tech, [and the] Michigan [game] last year was 14-6 at the half. [Bowling Green has] 32 seniors, and you got to give them credit. They played their tail off. The moment wasn't too big for them. The opening drive showed that, and we were in a dogfight, so got to give them a ton of credit."
Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 220 of Penn State's 23 rushing yards, and Singleton scored two touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Warren set a school record for receiving yards by a tight end (146). Quarterback Drew Allar completed 13 of 20 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons. He was intercepted once, ending a potential touchdown drive in the end zone.
"Obviously, Ty Warren had a big game for us. Both running backs had big games for us," Franklin said. "And I thought in the second half, we were able to calm down and get ahead of the sticks on defense. That was the issue in the first half. We were giving up too much on first down, creating manageable third down situations for most of the first half, and that was problematic. So obviously we’ve got some work to do, but it's nice doing that work with a win. There's a ton of teams across the country that will be trying to make corrections after a loss, and we got to make a bunch of corrections after a win, and obviously we got some work to do."
