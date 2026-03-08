Penn State's Gavin McKenna Gets New Court Date in Legal Case

Penn State hockey player Gavin McKenna waived a preliminary hearing Friday on charges following a January altercation in State College. McKenna faces one count of misdemeanor assault and two summary offenses for harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident downtown after the Nittany Lions played a hockey game at Beaver Stadium.

McKenna is scheduled to be arraigned April 8 in Centre County Court of Common Pleas, according to online court documents. McKenna's preliminary hearing initially was scheduled for March 11, when Penn State hosts Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Men's Hockey Tournament, but was rescheduled for March 6.

McKenna, 18, of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, initially faced four charges, including a charge of felony aggravated assault, following the alleged incident Jan. 31 in downtown State College.

According to State College Police, McKenna allegedly was involved in an altercation after the Penn State men's hockey team played Michigan State in a Big Ten game at Beaver Stadium. During the incident, McKenna allegedly punched a 21-year-old male, causing two fractures that required surgery.

Police reviewed footage from State College street cameras that allegedly showed McKenna "throwing two punches at the patient's face, which caused him to stumble backwards." The alleged victim underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said that he decided to drop the most serious felony charge after reviewing the video footage.

"Both our office and the State College Police Department have reviewed video of this incident," Cantorna said at a February press conference. "Viewing that video, we have reached the conclusion it does not support the felony charge of aggravated assult. Accordingly, our office will be moving to withdraw the aggravated assault charge with the district justice and correcting the record to accurately depict the injuries suffered."

The alleged incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday night outside a parking garage in downtown State College. McKenna and the group he was with had been at Doggie's Pub in State College, which hosted an event following the hockey game, police said.

Friends of the alleged victim, a 21-year-old male, told police that McKenna punched the victim twice in the face "following an exchange of words between them and the group of people that McKenna was with."

"... Simply put, a review of the video evidence does not support a conclusion that Gavin McKenna acted with the specific intent to cause serious bodily injury, nor that he acted with reckless indifference to the value of human life," Cantorna said.

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) looks to shoot the puck during the first period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

McKenna has not missed a game since the charges were filed. He was named the Hockey Commissioners Association Rookie of the Month in February after playing a dominant month of hockey.

A Hobey Baker Award nominee, McKenna led the nation in scoring in February, averaging 2.33 points per game (two goals, 12 assists). He led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally in scoring for the month.

McKenna finished February with a five-game points streak, tying his career long. He set Penn State records for points (eight) and assists (seven) in a game vs. Ohio State. His eight points were the most in a Division I hockey game in 39 years. McKenna also set Big Ten points and assists single-game records in the Nittany Lions' 11-4 win over Ohio State.

"Being at the rink, being with the guys, it's kind of my getaway and just playing the game I love," McKenna said after the win. "So it's been a lot of fun. And anytime you have a game like this, where the team's just clicking, it's a lot of fun to be a part of."

McKenna then scored the game-winner the next night vs. Ohio State and added a shootout winner against Notre Dame to punctuate the month. He ranks second nationally in points per game (1.52) and is tied for the lead in assists (33).

Penn State hosts Minnesota on March 11 in the opening round of the Big Ten Men's Hockey Tournament. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start at Pegula Ice Arena.

