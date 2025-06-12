Penn State Announces Schedule, Pricing for Student Football Ticket Sales
Penn State football season tickets will remain the same price for students in 2025, according to the athletic department. Penn State announced pricing, procedures and scheduling for the student ticket lottery process, which begins July 21. Here's what Penn State students need to know about buying football tickets for the Nittany Lions' 2025 season.
How much are Penn State football tickets for students?
A seven-game Penn State football season ticket will cost $246 dollars in 2025, the athletic department announced. That's an average of $35 per ticket, the same price as in 2024, according to Penn State.
How can Penn State students buy football tickets?
Penn State once again will use a lottery system for student ticket sales. Students will make requests online during a week-long window corresponding to their academic class. Students can access the ticket-request system through the Penn State Student Account Manager.
Students will be assigned a buying window based on their semester classification as of 5 p.m. ET on June 30, according to Penn State. "Any changes to academic status after this date will not be considered and assigned ticket request windows cannot be changed," Penn State Athletics said in a news release.
Eligible students will receive emails the week of July 14 notifying them of their ticket request window. Students are limited to one ticket per person. Students who request tickets are not guaranteed to receive them. Penn State will process payments when students enter the lottery. Students who are not chosen for tickets will receive a refund.
Penn State has assigned some student tickets to the temporary seats that will be located on Beaver Stadium's west side.
When can Penn State students request 2025 football tickets?
Penn State released the following calendar for student ticket requests:
- Graduate students: The window opens at 9 a.m. ET on July 21 and closes at 5 p.m. ET on July 28.
- Seniors: The window is open from 9 a.m. ET on July 22 to 5 p.m. ET on July 29.
- Juniors: The window is open from 9 a.m. ET on July 23 to 5 p.m. ET on July 30.
- Sophomores: The window is open from 9 a.m. ET on July 24 to 5 p.m. ET on July 31.
- Freshmen: The window is open from 9 a.m. ET on July 25 to 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 1.
Students can submit requests at any time during their assigned window. According to Penn State, the timing of requests does not impact lottery assignments. Penn State has posted academic requirements for each class on the athletics website.
Penn State single-game tickets are on sale to the general public. The Nittany Lions open the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.