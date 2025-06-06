Penn State-Oregon Football Ticket Prices Top $300
Single-game tickets for Penn State's highly anticipated 2026 football season are on sale, and the Sept. 27 White Out game vs. Oregon is among the most expensinve in Nittany Lions football history. Verified tickets for the Penn State-Oregon game start at $310, including fees, for the rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.
According to Penn State's official ticketing site, face value for the lowest-priced ticket to the Penn State-Oregon game is $255. With fees, the ticket price is $310.55. Verified resale tickets start at $377 for the highest-profile on the Nittany Lions' 2026 home schedule.
TicketMaster's Beaver Stadium seating map shows 17 sections of temporary seating on Beaver Stadium's West side, which is undergoing a major renovation. The lowest-priced single-game ticket in those sections is $320. Penn State officials have said that they expect Beaver Stadium to be at or near its capacity of 106,572 for the 2025 season even with temporary seating.
Penn State uses dynamic pricing for single-game ticket sales, with the Penn State-Oregon game being by far the most expensive on the 2026 schedule. The lowest-priced verified tickets cost more than double of any other game on the schedule.
The game's Here's a look at pricing for other games on the Nittany Lions' home schedule:
- Aug. 30 vs. Nevada: The lowest-priced verified Penn State ticket is $82.30 with fees. Resale tickets start at $32.
- Sept. 6 vs. Kent State: Verified Penn State tickets start at $80.25, with resale seats starting at $31.
- Sept. 12 vs. Villanova: Verified Penn State tickets start at $82.30, with resale seats starting at $47.
- Oct. 11 vs. Northwestern: Verified Penn State tickets start at $107, with resale seats starting $92.
- Nov. 8 vs. Indiana: Verified Penn State tickets start at $107, with resale seats starting at $109.
- Nov. 22 vs. Nebraska: Verified Penn State tickets start at $82, with resale seats starting at $57.
Penn State in February announced a new fee on athletics tickets, parking and concessions to help pay for scholarships and other needs as part of the new Legacy Fund. According to Penn State, season-ticket holders were charged an additional $20 per seat during the 2025 regular season and an additional $45 for parking. Penn State said it would include fees in single-game tickets for football and other sports.
Penn State reported an average attendance of 108,083 fans per game last season, the fourth-highest average in Beaver Stadium history. The average was for an eight-game home season, including the Nittany Lions' win over SMU in the College Football Playoff.
Penn State's 2024 average attendance was the second-highest in the nation behind Michigan (110,548). The Nittany Lions set a Beaver Stadium attendance record vs. Ohio State, when 111,030 packed the venue against the Buckeyes. Penn State has more than 94,000 season-ticket holders, which Athletic Director Pat Kraft has called the largest such base in the country.
For more information on Penn State football tickets and parking passes, visit the athletic department's website or TicketMaster.