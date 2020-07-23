Penn State Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

Penn State on Thursday confirmed that a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result, reported in Centre County on Wednesday, is the first among student-athletes at Penn State since the return process began in early June.

WPSU first reported the result.

Penn State did not identify the sport which the student-athlete plays. In a statement, the athletic department said that individuals who test positive are isolated for 14 days and retested.

Contract-tracing procedures have been implemented, the athletic department said, including quarantine and testing for anyone potentially exposed.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," the athletic department statement said.

Centre County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's dashboard.

Penn State last week reported that no student-athletes had tested positive since football players returned to campus in early June. At the time, the athletic department had conducted 178 tests, with 31 still outstanding.

Penn State will release its third set of testing data July 29.

The football team on Friday is scheduled to begin the third phase of summer workouts. According to the NCAA's revised schedule, players can begin a 20-hour weekly schedule that includes weight training, walk-throughs and meetings.

Six teams are on campus participating in voluntary workouts. Football players recently returned to the Lasch Building's weight room after conducting workouts in Holuba Hall.

