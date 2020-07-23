AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Penn State Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State on Thursday confirmed that a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result, reported in Centre County on Wednesday, is the first among student-athletes at Penn State since the return process began in early June.

WPSU first reported the result.

Penn State did not identify the sport which the student-athlete plays. In a statement, the athletic department said that individuals who test positive are isolated for 14 days and retested.

Contract-tracing procedures have been implemented, the athletic department said, including quarantine and testing for anyone potentially exposed.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," the athletic department statement said.

Centre County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's dashboard.

Penn State last week reported that no student-athletes had tested positive since football players returned to campus in early June. At the time, the athletic department had conducted 178 tests, with 31 still outstanding.

Penn State will release its third set of testing data July 29.

The football team on Friday is scheduled to begin the third phase of summer workouts. According to the NCAA's revised schedule, players can begin a 20-hour weekly schedule that includes weight training, walk-throughs and meetings.

Six teams are on campus participating in voluntary workouts. Football players recently returned to the Lasch Building's weight room after conducting workouts in Holuba Hall.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Media Days: Who Are the Conference's 'X-Factors' in 2020?

Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers identify the difference-makers across the conference.

Mark Wogenrich

'I Think I'm Developing a Penn State Story'

James Franklin says Penn State football is in a "really healthy place" eight years after the NCAA sanctions.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Kicker Jake Pinegar Nominated for Ray Guy Award

Penn State's Jake Pinegar is one of 30 kickers named to the 2020 Ray Guy Award watch list.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Prospect Tristan Leigh Named to SI All-American Top-10 List

Tristan Leigh, an offensive tackle from Virginia, is a priority for Penn State's 2021 class.

Mark Wogenrich

Meet Judge Culpepper, Penn State's Most Interesting Man in the World

His parents were on "Survivor," and his new neighbor is Tom Brady. Now, Penn State's Judge Culpepper wants to carve his own story.

Mark Wogenrich

Two Penn State players named to Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List

Penn State's Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney are nominated for the top defensive player award.

Mark Wogenrich

'I Knew I Had to Come Back'

Penn State's Juice Scruggs says he ready to play football again, nearly 17 months after a serious car accident.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Lamont Wade Nominated for Jim Thorpe Award

Penn State safety Lamont Wade is a candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back award.

Mark Wogenrich

Sports Illustrated Publishers' 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Sports Illustrated Publishers' 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Football Team

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Micah Parsons Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2019.

Mark Wogenrich