Penn State Athletes Record Zero Positive Tests for COVID-19

Penn State has returned no positive tests for COVID-19 among student-athletes, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

Penn State announced that it has conducted 178 tests of student-athletes since early June, with no positive tests being recorded. A total of 31 tests are pending, the athletic department said. The numbers are through July 10.

The total represents an additional 76 recorded tests from June 30, the first findings announced by athletic director Sandy Barbour. Penn State will announce results every two weeks.

Student-athletes are tested upon arrival for voluntary workouts and tested again if they show symptoms, Barbour said. On a recent episode of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, football coach James Franklin said that another testing session would be conducted "soon."

Barbour praised Penn State's medical staff for its work not only for preparing the workout environments but also in educating athletes about the expectations of their return.

"Our six teams that are back have been so disciplined," Barbour said recently. "There's been a glitch here or there, which is where the protocols come in. ... I've been really impressed with our student-athletes and their dedication to this, their understanding of it, their understanding of how important it is.

"First and foremost is their health, their teammates' health, the community's health, but it's also the ability to potentially play the sport they love. ... I take my hat off to them for the seriousness with which they've applied this."

Barbour also said that Penn State has not asked students to sign a waiver protecting the university from liability if they contract COVID-19. Athletes and staff are asked to sign what Barbour called a "One Team Pledge" acknowledging that they will follow protocols established for wearing masks and social distancing.

The university will ask all students to sign a pledge that they will adhere to basic public health expectations, including wearing masks on campus.

Penn State began its phased return of student-athletes June 8 with football players, who started voluntary workouts the following week. Athletes from the men and women's basketball teams returned in Phase II, with the men and women's soccer and women's volleyball teams starting Phase III on June 29.

