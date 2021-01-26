Penn State AD 'Very Confident' in Football Program's Direction

Despite what she called a "challenging and disturbing" start to Penn State's 2020 football season, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour praised the program's second-half turnaround to finish 4-5.

Further, Barbour called James Franklin a model coach for how he led the program's COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

"I think what we saw in the back half of the season is way more indicative of our program," Barbour said.

During a media session Tuesday, her first of 2021, Barbour discussed the football program's on-field challenges and its success in upholding COVID-19 protocols off it. Barbour said that the program returned just one positive test for COVID-19 during the season, which was contracted "outside of football."

Penn State and Rutgers were the only two Big Ten programs to complete all nine scheduled games during the regular season

"I have such admiration and appreciation for James because of the seriousness with which he took, No. 1, COVID and the pandemic, but then the mitigation measures," Barbour said. "... It's no coincidence that we only had one positive [test result] in football during the season, and we know that that was contracted outside of football. It was because James led the way. James modeled the behavior, held them accountable, and the guys all bought in."

Regarding the team's on-field performance, Barbour called the 0-5 start "concerning" but wanted it viewed in the context of playing through the pandemic. She added that Franklin and his staff "certainly found a lot of answers" over the past four weeks.

"Certainly our start was challenging and disturbing, but we also have to remember the context of which it was in, in terms of the pandemic, and ultimately everybody was going through that," Barbour said. "So certainly the start was concerning, but I think James and his staff certainly found a lot of answers. And whether it was, we found our footing in a pandemic or we actually solved some things schematically or personnel-wise, I think what we saw in the back half of that season is way more indicative of our program.

"Now frankly, it's going to be a different squad in 2021, whether it be through graduation or leaving for the NFL or transfers or other things. And I feel very confident about James' leadership, where our staff is and where our young men are right now and I'm looking forward to 2021."

Franklin's name once again has been mentioned in connection with other jobs this offseason, notably at Texas and more recently at Tennessee. Asked how these annual references impact the athletic department, Barbour repeated a point she has made before.

"I think the biggest challenge is from a recruiting standpoint of having that question be posed," Barbour said. "It's very flattering to James and it's very flattering to Penn State. And I'd rather have somebody that lots of other people want than the other side."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.