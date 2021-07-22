Penn State-Auburn is the 2021 'White Out' Game
Penn State will welcome Auburn to Beaver Stadium in September for its annual 'White Out' game but won't let Michigan's visit pass without some extra noise.
Penn State on Thursday announced its theme games for the 2021 football season, scheduling Auburn's Sept. 18 visit as the annual full-stadium 'Penn State White Out.' The football program also announced the return of the student section 'White Out' for Michigan's Nov. 13 visit to Beaver Stadium.
Fans remember what happened the last time Michigan visited Penn State for a 'White Out' in 2019.
Penn State also announced that single-game tickets will go on sale to the public Aug. 5. Members of the Nittany Lion Club can begin buying single-game tickets July 27. Advance parking passes are $40.
Penn State students have been selling out their season-ticket allotments quickly. The second-year class bought its tickets in 33 minutes.
Here's the list of game themes for Penn State's 2021 football season:
Penn State vs. Ball State
Sept. 11: 3:30 p.m.
- 107K Family Reunion: Penn State will welcome fans back to Beaver Stadium for a full, regular-season game for the first time since Nov. 30, 2019.
Penn State vs. Auburn
Sept. 18: 7:30 p.m.
- Penn State White Out. The official T-shirt goes on sale in August.
Penn State vs. Villanova
Sept. 25: Time TBA
- THON celebration and State of Excellence week.
Penn State vs. Indiana
Oct. 2: Time TBA
- Stripe Out
Penn State vs. Illinois
Oct. 23: Noon
- Homecoming and Generation of Greatness alternative-uniform game.
Penn State vs. Michigan
Nov. 13: Time TBA
- Student Section White Out
Penn State vs. Rutgers
Nov. 20: Time TBA
- Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day, featuring Seats for Servicemembers.