Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
WrestlingFootballBasketballOlympic SportsSI.com
Search

Penn State-Auburn is the 2021 'White Out' Game

Penn State also will host a student section 'White Out' for the Nov. 13 game against Michigan.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State will welcome Auburn to Beaver Stadium in September for its annual 'White Out' game but won't let Michigan's visit pass without some extra noise.

Penn State on Thursday announced its theme games for the 2021 football season, scheduling Auburn's Sept. 18 visit as the annual full-stadium 'Penn State White Out.' The football program also announced the return of the student section 'White Out' for Michigan's Nov. 13 visit to Beaver Stadium.

Fans remember what happened the last time Michigan visited Penn State for a 'White Out' in 2019.

Penn State also announced that single-game tickets will go on sale to the public Aug. 5. Members of the Nittany Lion Club can begin buying single-game tickets July 27. Advance parking passes are $40.

Penn State students have been selling out their season-ticket allotments quickly. The second-year class bought its tickets in 33 minutes.

Here's the list of game themes for Penn State's 2021 football season:

Penn State vs. Ball State

Sept. 11: 3:30 p.m.

  • 107K Family Reunion: Penn State will welcome fans back to Beaver Stadium for a full, regular-season game for the first time since Nov. 30, 2019.

Penn State vs. Auburn

Sept. 18: 7:30 p.m.

  • Penn State White Out. The official T-shirt goes on sale in August.

Penn State vs. Villanova

Sept. 25: Time TBA

  • THON celebration and State of Excellence week.

Penn State vs. Indiana

Oct. 2: Time TBA

  • Stripe Out

Penn State vs. Illinois

Oct. 23: Noon

  • Homecoming and Generation of Greatness alternative-uniform game.

Penn State vs. Michigan

Nov. 13: Time TBA

  • Student Section White Out

Penn State vs. Rutgers

Nov. 20: Time TBA

  • Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day, featuring Seats for Servicemembers.

Beaver Stadium fireworks
Football

Penn State-Auburn is the 2021 'White Out' Game

AJ Lytton
Football

Former Florida State Cornerback Joins Penn State's Roster

Joe Kovacs
Olympic Sports

Penn State at the Olympics: By the Numbers

Jahan Dotson Ohio State
Football

The Penn State Preseason Awards Watch List

Beaver Stadium fireworks
Football

Penn State Has Had a July Recruiting Run to Remember

James Franklin celebrates 2
Football

'Lockdown' Cornerback From Louisiana Commits to Penn State

James Franklin celebrates
Football

Penn State Lands Another Top 2022 Running Back

James Franklin victory bell
Football

Virginia's Top 2023 Prospect Commits to Penn State