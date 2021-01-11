Penn State Bolsters Defense with Jaquan Brisker's Return

Penn State's secondary generated more offseason momentum Monday, as safety Jaquan Brisker announced he will return for the 2021 season. Brisker joined cornerback, and fellow senior, Tariq Castro-Fields in announcing his return to the Lions' defensive backfield. It's a huge boost from a nationally regarded player.

Pro Football Focus named Brisker a first-team All-American safety, saying he "quite easily displayed the best tackling of any player at the position." Big Ten coaches also named Brisker third-team all-conference.

In his first year as a starting free safety, Brisker made 33 tackles and one interception. He also finished with six pass breakups.

Brisker, who spent his first two seasons at Lackawanna (Pa.) College, undertook a significant role change in Penn State's defense last year. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry noted that adjustment, and the time Brisker needed to adapt, later in the season.

"These last few weeks he looks like the guy I hoped he'd be," Pry said in December before the Michigan State game. "Last weekend at Rutgers, [he was] running the alley, sure-tackling, confident and fast. That's who I think he is.

"Again, he's playing a new position, playing in the boundary [side of the field]. The boundary safety and the Will linebacker have the most adjustments of any position on the defense. From being a spot guy [in 2019] out to the field as a strong safety in nickel to toting the boat and pulling the rope 100 percent at free [safety], it was an adjustment, and I think he went through some growing pains early in the year. I think he's starting to feel more comfortable."

Brisker, who received an invitation to the Senior Bowl, returns to a secondary loaded with skill and experience. Though he missed six games last season, Castro-Fields is a veteran cornerback who will play with plenty to prove in 2021. Fellow cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. was Penn State's top defensive newcomer of 2020.

The Lions also generated playing time for cornerbacks Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson and safety Ji'Ayir Brown. The Lions further have received a commitment from transfer cornerback John Dixon, who started eight games for South Carolina last season.

Safety Lamont Wade has not yet announced his plans for the 2021 season.

