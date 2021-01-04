Scouting Penn State's Tour of the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Lions have recruited four transfers who can be impact players quickly. And they're not done.

Penn State has been among the Big Ten's more aggressive teams in recruiting players from the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the team likely isn't finished.

The Lions have received commitments from four players, all veterans from FBS programs, and are looking for more, perhaps even a quarterback to shake up that room. The newcomers all bring needed, contribute-now skillsets to positions of importance.

Here's a look at the four newest Lions and how they'll impact the team.

John Dixon



A cornerback from South Carolina, Dixon started eight games last season. He joins a position group that coach James Franklin said would be an offseason recruiting priority.

Dixon (6-0, 185 pounds) finished the season with 34 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery for the Gamecocks, who went 2-8. He tied career-highs with five tackles against Georgia and Mississippi. He's an experienced defensive back, having played in 22 games at South Carolina, including all 12 during his true-freshman season in 2019.

Dixon, originally from New Jersey, was a three-star recruit in South Carolina's 2019 class, having been recruited by Penn State as well. Dixon took an official visit to State College in 2018 and had the Lions among his final five schools.



How he fits: Penn State returns its top four cornerbacks, including senior Tariq Castro-Fields, who announced plans to play another season after missing six games in 2020. With Dixon onboard, Penn State could consider shifting one of those defensive backs to safety, a spot whose two starters were seniors.

Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie, a senior defensive end from Temple, might be the most plug-and-play ready transfer of the group. He made 42 tackles (8.5 for losses) in just six games for Temple, earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors. He also scored on an 11-yard fumble return in Temple's win over South Florida.

Ebiketie (6-4, 240 pounds) brings a veteran presence, having played 25 games in four years, including 12 in 2019. He was Temple's best pass-rusher, generating 22 quarterback pressures and 14 hurries last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked as the No. 9 pass rusher in the AAC.

How he fits: With starters Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh headed to the NFL, Penn State certainly could use a skilled, experienced pass-rusher. Adisa Isaac played a lot last season, but there's definitely room for Ebiketie to carve a role.

John Lovett

A graduate transfer from Baylor, Lovett had his senior season cut short due to injuries. He rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, starting all five games he played in 2020.

Prior to this season, Lovett (6 feet, 212 pounds) led Baylor in rushing yards three times, averaging 5.1 per carry. His best season was 2019, when Lovett rushed for 655 yards, averaging 6.4 per carry, and scored five touchdowns. He brings 1,803 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns to Penn State.

How he fits: Lovett wore a single-digit jersey number for four years at Baylor, symbolizing toughness. Baylor players vote annually to award the team's toughest players with single-digit jersey, a tradition former coach Matt Rhule brought with him from Temple.

That's significant, because the Lions last season lost two backs (Journey Brown and Noah Cain) noted for their toughness. And as the season ultimately proved, running back depth is imperative.

Derrick Tangelo

A 6-2, 310-pound senior from Duke, Tangelo has played 45 games since his freshman season in 2014 and was a consistent starter. Tangelo's best season was 2018, when he started 12 games, making 45 tackles. He brings 114 tackles (12 for losses) and 4.5 sacks to a position group that needs a middle presence.

In particular, Tangelo has delivered one standout statistic: The tackle has forced five fumbles in his career, including three this season. He also has recovered two of those turnovers.

How he fits: Tangelo has an immediate opening at tackle, as two-year starter Antonio Shelton elected to transfer from Penn State and play his final season elsewhere. Tangelo certainly will bring a veteran vibe and run-stopping ability to the line.

