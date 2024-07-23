Penn State Brings New Food & Beverage Vendor to Beaver Stadium
Penn State's Beaver Stadium is getting new video and ribbon boards, along with some expanded gates, for the 2024 college football season. In addition, fans will find different food offerings as well.
Penn State announced Tuesday that is has contracted with Oak View Group (OVG) Hospitality for food & beverage services at athletics facilities across campus. OVG will operate food & beverage services at Beaver Stadium, the Bryce Jordan Center, Pegula Ice Arena, Rec Hall, Jeffrey Field and other athletics venues, Penn State said in a news release. In addition, OVG will provide catering services at the Greenberg Indoor Sports Complex, which is undergoing a $31.9 million renovation and will serve as the athletic department's primary training table.
"The future of our food and beverage is exciting as we enter into this transformational partnership with OVG,” Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. "OVG is one of the great hospitality providers in the country and will bring a level of excellence to our expanded and enhanced food and beverage options at our facilities."
Penn State said that the partnership with OVG will "reimagine" food & beverage services across athletics venues. OVG is the first outside company to hold such a comprehensive food & beverage contract with Penn State athletics. The multi-year partnership, Penn State said, will introduce new food selections, expand concession points, add personnel to locations and upgrade the "premium experience in suites and clubs." Penn State also said that it plans to "streamline ordering and payment processes to reduce lines and wait times."
"We are excited to partner with one of the most respected and ambitious college athletics programs in the nation,” Chris Granger, president of OVG360, said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with our partners at Penn State to set a new standard that will redefine the game day experience for Nittany Lion fans. Our shared commitment to culinary excellence and community impact will be showcased through elevated food and beverage offerings, an authentic focus on sustainability, and meaningful local partnerships. We are honored to be a part of the Penn State family and eager to begin this work together."
OVG Hospitality operates at many venues, including Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, Tennessee's Neyland Stadium and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
“We see tremendous opportunity to enhance all facets of food and beverage operations
throughout Nittany Lion athletic venues,” Ken Gaber, president of OVG Hospitality, said in a statement.
Penn State recently announced a series of projects that will come online this season as part of the $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation. Among them are more than 50 new concession points of sale and an expansion of the area outside Gate F to create a new patio for concessions. Penn State opens its seven-game home schedule at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 7 against Bowling Green.
More Penn State Football
Once again, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi says, "We'd love to play Penn State"
Penn State unveils Beaver Stadium improvements for 2024 football season
Larger playoff would have changed Penn State "dramatically," James Franklin says
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.