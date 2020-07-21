AllPennState
Two Penn State Players Named to Bronko Nagurski Watch List

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons made his fourth preseason awards watch list, joining teammate Shaka Toney as nominees for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Named for the Chicago Bears Hall of Famer, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy recognizes the top defensive player in college football. A total of 98 players made the preseason watch list, including 10 from the Big Ten.

Parsons, a 2019 consensus All-American, also is nominated for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Butkus Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award. He was named the Big Ten linebacker of the year in 2019 and once again landed on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" in The Athletic.

Toney, a second-team All-Big Ten defensive end last year, returns as Penn State's sack leader. He made 6.5 sacks last season, including a critical late-game stop to preserve a 17-10 victory over Pitt.

Toney, a fifth-year senior, tied the school's single-game sack record in 2018, making four (all in the fourth quarter) against Indiana.

As college football's watch-list season rolls on, here's a look at Penn State's preseason awards candidates:

Biletnikoff Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Shaka Toney

Butkus Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Chuck Bednarik Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Jim Thorpe Award: Safety Lamont Wade

John Mackey Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth

Davey O’Brien Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons

