Penn State Cancels 2021 Spring Break

Penn State will begin the 2021 spring semester a week later than usual and is canceling spring break as it continues to operate under COVID-19 protocols, the university announced Monday.

Penn State said that spring semester classes will begin Jan. 19, after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and run until April 30. To meet federal instruction requirements, spring break will be canceled, assuring students of 15 weeks of class time. Penn State also said that it is canceling spring break to limit possible viral spread.

Classes will continue to be held in-person and online, Penn State said. The schedule applies to Penn State's 20 undergraduate campuses.

“The health and safety of our community is still guiding our decisions as we know that not only will COVID-19 likely still be with us in the months ahead, but also Pennsylvania’s flu season will be upon us," Penn State President Eric Barron said in a news release. "We are delaying the start of the spring semester to limit the time we are in session during peak flu season and to create a buffer between New Year’s Eve and the start of the semester. The later start and the elimination of spring break are expected to reduce the possibilities for spreading the virus, and we again have the ability to pivot our instructional modes and operations if necessary."

Penn State on Friday reported 638 active student cases of COVID-19 at its main campus, with more than 2,000 students having recovered. There are two active cases among employees.

Last week Penn State announced that it has sanctioned more than 1,200 studunts for violations of the COVID-19 compact. About 1,000 students received warnings, though Penn State said 200 were placed on probation and 10 were suspended.

