Penn State's James Franklin delivers the pep talk we all need to hear.

Penn State's James Franklin is using surgical tape to fasten his mask to his face these days, an attempt to mitigate a fogged-glasses issue that exasperates him at practices and games.

As a result, like everyone else, he's pining to unload that mask. But Franklin also has a more personal reason.

"I want people to see my emotion, I want people to see my passion, I want people to see my face," Franklin exclaimed Wednesday. "And I want to see theirs."

During his post-practice media session ahead of Saturday's game against Michigan State, Franklin was asked how this year's freshman class is coping with the 2020 season. He reiterated all the unique circumstances the class has faced, then detoured into a pep talk on how we all should cope with the 2020 season. Watch it above.

It was a side Franklin hasn't shown much this season, partly because (as he said) his face is covered on the sideline. And partly because Penn State's record has provided limited moments to show emotion.

His burst of energy came at a good time, since recruiting's early signing period begins Dec. 16. It's always a good strategy to let recruits know how passionate you are to coach them.

Perhaps Franklin's best line referenced his young players' ability to assimilate into college life. This freshman class has been afforded limited team-building opportunities because of the team's COVID-19 protocols.

Franklin longs for that to change. And soon. Parents, pay attention.

"I want our guys to have a great academic experience here at Penn State," Franklin said. "I want them to have a great football experience. I want them to have a great social experience. I don't want their social experience to be as good as their academic experience and their football experience, because you can't be an All-American in all three."

Ready to suit up? Check out the video above.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.