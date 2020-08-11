James Franklin: 'I Implore the Big Ten to Consider All Possibilities to Preserve College Football this Fall'

Penn State coach James Franklin made a Monday-night plea with Big Ten officials not to cancel the 2020 football season.

In a Twitter post, Franklin asked the Big Ten to "delay, seek clarity, build the safest environment for our guys & make the best decision!"

Franklin's post followed an emotional day in Big Ten football, which began with the Detroit Free Press reporting that the conference is expected to cancel the upcoming season. The Big Ten announced no decision Monday, as ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said the Big Ten was considering delaying the season, not canceling it.

Penn State practiced Monday, its fourth day since beginning training camp, and Franklin made two statements on Twitter backing his players and hoping to salvage the season.

"While we all agree there is much uncertainty, the best decision right now isn't to cancel the season," Franklin said. "I implore the Big Ten to consider all possibilities to preserve college football this fall."

Franklin added his voice to a chorus seeking to save the season from an impending cancellation. On Monday, the Mountain West became the second Group of 5 conference to postpone fall sports. Old Dominion, whose football coach is former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, canceled its fall seasons as well.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday that his program is prepared to explore other playing options if the Big Ten decides not to play football this fall.

"We have many unanswered questions," Franklin wrote. "We need transparency & direction in this process. Our student-athletes, parents, staff fans & university deserve it, as does our game."

On Sunday, the Penn State Football Parents Association released a statement saying that it supports playing this season.

