The Mountain West Conference has decided to cancel its fall football season, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

The conference will reportedly consider playing in the spring, per McMurphy.

The Mountain West is the second major conference to cancel football for the fall of 2020. The MAC canceled fall sports on Sunday, while UConn—an independent—decided to cancel football in 2020. Conference USA school Old Dominion has also canceled football for the fall of 2020.

College football is currently in jeopardy for the fall of 2020 as the United States continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger reported on Sunday that Power 5 conferences were considering canceling the 2020 season, with the Big Ten leading the push. The Big Ten and Pac-12 could cancel their respective seasons as early as Tuesday, and SEC Presidents reportedly held a meeting on Monday.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a host of other NCAA players tweeted a statement on Sunday night with the hashtags #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay. The statement detailed players' wish to play in 2020, and also outlined a slate of protocols and procedures necessary to hold the 2020 season. The statement also noted the goal to "ultimately create a college football players’ association.”

The 2020 season is currently slated to begin on Aug. 29. Multiple Power 5 conferences have moved their starting date for 2020, including the ACC and SEC.