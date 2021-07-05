'We're Going to Have a Really Big Month,' Quarterback Drew Allar Says of Penn State's 2022 Recruiting Class

Quarterback Drew Allar, among the leaders of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, offered fans a few tantalizing recruiting predictions at the Elite 11 Finals: You're going to like this class, and it's not done yet.

"I think as a whole we’re really a truly a special class," Allar said at the event in Los Angeles. "... And I feel like we're going to have a really big month and we're going to add a lot of huge players, so I'm looking forward to who ends up pulling the trigger next."

Penn State already has made plenty of recruiting noise in July, receiving five commitments in three days, including three on a busy Independence Day. Pennsylvania running back Nicholas Singleton, who is scheduled to announce his decision Tuesday, could add to what Allar called the "special class."

In an interview at the Elite 11 Finals with Brooks Austin of SI All-American, Allar said he considered Penn State to be in a good spot with several players it is pursuing for the 2022 class. Allar has been among the current commits making their own recruiting pitches. He sees a class that could deliver a quick impact at Penn State.

"[Fans] should be really excited about the future and all the guys we have committed right now," Allar said in the interview. "They are really great people off the field and they’re all willing to work hard, so it’s going to be a great class."

Allar was named among the top performers at the four-day Elite 11 camp, which brought together 20 of the nation's top high school quarterbacks. He trained with elite college players and several quarterbacks he will see again in college, notably Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers and future Maryland quarterback AJ Swann.

Allar felt that he made a strong impression at the Elite 11 Finals, which taught him plenty as well.

"I think I just showed off my arm strength and how I can make every throw on the field," Allar told Austin. "But what I think I will take away from this is how much more I can grow mentally. I’m really hungry to learn everything I can about this sport, the ins and outs and the Xs and Os, so I’m looking forward to it."

Allar (6-5, 225 pounds) returns to Ohio's Medina High for what promises to be a senior season to watch this fall. He threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns last year, including a 488-yard, four-touchdown performance in the state playoffs.

"I feel like there’s still a lot that I can improve on but I definitely felt like I did a good job [at Elite 11] of just showing what I can be and what I can do," Allar said. "But there’s still a lot of things I need to work on."

Check out the video above for clips of Allar at Elite 11, courtesy of SI All-American.

