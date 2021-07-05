Recapping Penn State's July 4 Recruiting Fireworks

Kaleb Artis, a standout defensive lineman from New York, becomes the Lions' third July 4 commit and fifth in three days.

Penn State certainly delivered a July 4 recruiting show, receiving three commitments to the 2022 class. The latest came from defensive end Kaleb Artis, one of the top prospects in New York.

The Lions have added five players to their 2022 class in July, with another potentially big commitment looming July 6. SI All-American ranked Penn State's 2022 recruiting class at No. 4 nationally before this run of announcements. Look for the Lions to continue their rise in August.

Miss anything? Here's a recap.

Kaleb Artis

Artis extended Penn State's recent run of talented defensive commits by joining the 2022 class Sunday. Artis announced his decision on social media as part of a memorable recruiting weekend for Penn State.

A 6-4, 290-pound lineman from St. Francis Prep in Queens, Artis is the No. 2 overall prospect in New York, according to 247Sports. Rivals rates him as a 4-star prospect.

Artis chose Penn State from a long offer list that included Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State, Texas and Wisconsin, among others. He visited Penn State, Auburn and Virginia in June.

In his Hudl film, Artis displays an instinct for getting to quarterbacks and the closing speed to stop them. Even in his sophomore-year film, Artis is difficult to contain.

Tyreese Frearby

A 4-star prospect according to Rivals, Fearbry is among Pennsylvania's top players. The 6-5 defensive end made five sacks in Perry Traditional Academy's shortened 2020 season and is considered the No. 1 recruit in Pittsburgh's City League, according to Triblive.

Fearbry also continued Penn State's strong in-state recruiting run for the 2022 cycle. The recruiting site 247Sports ranks Fearbry as Pennsylvania's No. 8 overall prospect; four of the top 8 have committed to Penn State.

Fearbry made official visits to Pitt, Kentucky, Auburn and Penn State in June and listed those schools as his top four. Fearbry also received offers from Syracuse, Missouri, Miami and South Carolina, among others.

Zane Durant

Durant (6-1, 260 pounds) is a disruptive defensive end at Orlando's Lake Nona High, where he has started since his freshman season. Last year Durant made 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, prompting high praise from Lake Nona head coach Anthony Paradiso.

"Zane is the best player I've ever coached," Paradiso told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. "He’s a generational kid. From day one, his work ethic, his attitude, his preparation, his character set him apart."

Durant is a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals, which also ranks him among the top 20 players nationally at his position. He recently made official visits to Penn State, Miami and Indiana. Durant also had offers from Tennessee, USC and Georgia Tech, among many others.

In the Hudl film from his junior season, Durant showcases a quick jump off the line and an ability to reach the quarterback from a variety of spots. He also converts a first down via a fake punt.

On the horizon

Pennsylvania running back Nicholas Singleton is scheduled to announce his commitment July 6. Singleton, who attends Governor Mifflin High, is the state's No. 2 prospect, according to 247Sports, and a major prospect on Penn State's 2022 target list.

Singleton heads into his senior season as one of the nation's top backs. He has rushed for more than 3,700 yards in three years and averaged 15.8 yards per carry last season, according to the Reading Eagle. He also scored 16 touchdowns.

Singleton went on a recruiting whirlwind in June, visiting Penn State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Alabama. He posted photos on social media with the head coaches of all four programs, underscoring the national prominence of his recruiting process.

