Penn State Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Joseph Mupoyi, a redshirt sopohmore defensive lineman for the Penn State football team, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the program. On3's Pete Nakos first reported the news Tuesday. Mupoyi will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Mupoyi played in two games during his Penn State career, both last season. He made one tackle, against Kent State, and twice was voted the coaching staff's developmental player of the week. Mupoyi, who redshirted in 2023, began his career as a defensive end and was working at tackle this spring.
Penn State coach James Franklin recently mentioned Mupoyi among the group of players competing for playing time in the defensive tackle rotation, where he said, "a ton of guys will be battling."
Mupoyi was a 4-star prospect in the 2023 class, according to ESPN, and the fifth-ranked player in Connecticut, per the 247Sports Composite. Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mupoyi began his athletic career in the U.S. as a basketball player.
He became a football prospect at Archbishop Carroll in Washington. D.C., in 2021 before transferring to St. Thomas More in Connecticut. In 2022, Mupoyi made 54 tackles and 14 sacks to lead the St. Thomas More defense. He committed to Penn State in December of 2022, choosing the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Maryland, Miami and Auburn.
Mupoyi is the fourth scholarship player from Penn State to enter the transfer portal during the April window. He joins linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, cornerback Jon Mitchell and offensive lineman JB Nelson.