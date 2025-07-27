Abdul Carter Already Has TD Celebration Planned for When He Scores in His Rookie Year
Abdul Carter is ready for the big time.
Taken by the New York Giants with the No. 3 pick at this year’s NFL draft, expectations are high for Carter to come firing out of the gate as a game-changing defender.
He’s the significant favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and with good reason—the last Penn State linebacker to hit the pros after wearing No. 11 in college was Micah Parsons, and things are working out pretty good for him at this whole football thing.
While you might think that Carter is solely focused on learning his fit in the Cowboys defense, you won’t be surprised to know he has put some thought into how he will celebrate should he score a touchdown this year as a rookie.
“If I score a touchdown, I’ll for sure hit a backflip,” Carter told Niki Lattarulo of SNY. “I’ve been doing that since I was a little kid. I used to run up buildings, run up cars, flip off stuff. Just doing a whole bunch of things. I just mastered it.”
He had received a few questions and compliments in his backflipping ability after hitting a flip ahead of practice at training camp—a move that immediately turned some heads.
Okay, now we really need Carter to get to the end zone this year.