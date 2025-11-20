James Franklin's Move to Virginia Tech Complicates Penn State's Week
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State’s preparations to host Nebraska grew more complicated this week, as James Franklin became the head coach at Virginia Tech. Franklin already has brought multiple staff members with him to Blacksburg and has been contacting players committed to Penn State’s 2026 recruiting class.
Which means that interim head coach Terry Smith has had to do some staff restructuring while getting the Nittany Lions ready to play the Cornhuskers on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. Among the staff members who have departed are Andy Frank, general manager of personnel and recruitment, and Kevin Threlkel, Franklin’s long-time chief of staff.
“It’s a challenge,” Smith said after practice Wednesday in State College. “We lost a number of staff members, and now we have to fill those voids. I’m in charge of it. I have to take time to make sure those responsibilities are handled. We’ll handle it and adjust to it.”
Still, Smith and Franklin remain close, even as Franklin has moved on to his new job. Smith on Wednesday publicly congratulated Franklin and said that the two communicate about “every other day.”
Meanwhile in Blacksburg, Franklin told a small group of reporters, including the Centre Daily Times’ Jon Sauber, that Smith was at his house “a couple nights ago” and that they still talk “all the time.”
“Really happy for him,” Smith said of Franklin. “In this industry of coaching, we all go through highs and lows. At some point, if you’re coaching, you’re going to get fired. I’m just happy for him and his family to bounce back so soon.”
RELATED: How Matt Rhule hired Terry Smith 12 years ago at Nebraska
Could Terry Smith join James Franklin at Virginia Tech?
Franklin hired Smith to his first Penn State staff in 2014, and Smith became one of Franklin's most trusted assistants. Though Smith has expressed a desire to stay at Penn State, he didn’t rule out the possibility of joining Franklin at Virginia Tech.
“Anything is a possibility,” Smith said when asked about potentially reuniting with Franklin. “It goes back to when we brought out the ‘IF’ [T-shirts] at Iowa, a world of infinite possibilities. Nothing matters about those possibilities, except us playing this weekend.
"I love the game of football. I will be coaching the game of football on Saturday, and God forbid, or God willing, next Saturday. And then after that, we'll let business take care of business. But all that matters is we have to beat Nebraska.”
Penn State dealing with staff departures
While Penn State focuses on its game vs. Nebraska, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, it also must deal with what’s happening at Virginia Tech. As of Wednesday night, nine Penn State football staff members no longer were listed in the athletic department directory.
Franklin has not announced any hires, but Frank and Threlkel make sense in joining him at Virginia Tech. Frank has worked with Franklin for 15 years overseeing his recruiting department, and Threlkel’s relationship with Franklin dates to their time at Kansas State in the mid-2000s.
Other staff members no longer in the Penn State directory include Caleb Tyler, director of recruiting content; Aeneas Hawkins, assistant director of player advancement and revenue sharing strategy; and recruiting staffers Chris Mahon and Karsyn Kehler
“We’ve just got to restructure, make sure that those job responsibilities are being taken care of,” Smith said. “We have a great staff here. We have a lot of people that take great pride in picking up the slack. This is no different than injuries on the field. It's the next person up. The job has to be done. So we'll adjust. We'll keep it moving. Our feet are on the ground, and we're prepared to go beat Nebraska.”
James Franklin creates recruiting competition
At his introductory press conference, Franklin said that he has begun calling Virginia Tech recruits and the top players in Virginia. He also is contacting players who committed to him at Penn State.
Troy Huhn, a 4-star quarterback from California who recently decommitted from Penn State, told Rivals that he plans to visit Virginia Tech this weekend. Several other former Penn State commits are visiting as well.
“The immediate threat is to take Penn State players,” Smith said. “With the uncertainty of the next head coach, … the most important thing that we can do is to protect the locker room. When it comes to high school recruits, [Franklin] has an advantage right now because we don't have a permanent head coach.”
Franklin recruited the DMV region well while at Penn State. In 2023, Franklin signed five of the top-10 players in Virginia, according to the 247Sports Composite. Some of Penn State’s top recent players — including Tyler Warren, Tony Rojas, Kaytron Allen and Yetur Gross-Matos — are from Virginia.
However, Penn State’s roster has shown that it will fight for Smith. Several Nittany Lions this week endorsed Smith as a candidate for the full-time job.
“Those guys play hard for me. We're one. We are a family. I take bullets for them. They take bullets for me. I'm just proud of those guys,” Smith said.
Futures uncertain for two freshmen
Freshmen Alex Tatsch and Yvan Kemajou were available for interviews after practice Wednesday. Both were asked about their futures at Penn State but focused on the present.
Tatsch, a linebacker, said he’ll let the business side of things happen over the offseason. Kemajou, a defensive end, said that the same reasons he committed to the Nittany Lions are still there.
“I think Penn State has the best of both worlds, especially [when] bringing up my major [mechanical engineering]," Kemajou said. "Academics and football, Penn State has it all. So that's why I came.”
