Penn State Falls to Oregon on Another Stinging Interception
STATE COLLEGE | Talk about raising the ghosts of interceptions past. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw a game-ending interception in the second overtime, as Oregon outlasted a Nittany Lions rally for a 30-24 victory in a classic White Out at Beaver Stadium.
Oregon's Dillon Thieneman, a Purdue transfer, intercepted Allar on the first play of Penn State's second overtime possession. Allar sought tight Luke Reynolds on the right sideline but underthrew the pass, which Thieneman corralled to end the game. The play recalled two late interceptions that Allar threw last season: one vs. Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game and one vs. Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl that led to the game-winning field goal.
Penn State (3-1) rallied from a desolate spot, trailing 17-3 in the fourth quarter, as Allar led a pair of scoring drives. But another interception will haunt him. And Oregon ended Penn State's six-game win streak in the White Out.
Dante Moore shines in overtime
Oregon's quarterback played a resilient game, going 29-for-39 for 248 yards and three touchdowns. The last was a gem, as he hit Gary Bryant Jr. for a 25-yard score on Oregon's first snap of its second overtime possession. Moore eluded the rush from Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton and snapped the ball to a wide-open Bryant.
Moore also was critical to Oregon's first overtime touchdown, converting a vital 4th-and-1 to keep the drive going. Moore also rushed for 35 critical yards to extend series across the game. Denis-Sutton intercepted Moore's 2-point conversion in the second overtime to give Penn State a game-winning chance, but that lasted one play. Allar finished 14-for-25 for 137 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Devonte Ross scores on a terrific call
It was a perfect combination of play call and execution. Devonte Ross scored on a 7-yard toss from Allar, blending misdirection and blocking at just the right time. Nicholas Singleton went in motion, with Ross crossing in front of him. Ross then followed a textbook block from tight end Khalil Dinkins to the end zone.
The touchdown, with 30 seconds remaining, tied the game and completed a thoroughly unexpected comeback from a 17-3 deficit. Penn State punted on five of its first six series, scoring only on a first-quarter field goal. Allar led the tying drive, carrying the ball four times for 33 yards. That included a 20-yard gain on 3rd-and-9 and a 2-yard leg drive on 4th-and-2.
By a blade of grass
The game's most pivotal play came late in the third quarter, when Penn State freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman made the play of his young career. He stripped Oregon running back Noah Whittington of the ball inside the 10-yard line, which Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley returned 39 yards to release a huge pressure valve. Only it didn't last.
Whittington was ruled down, by scraping his knee on some blades of grass, and Oregon retained possession. Naturally, one play later, quarterback Dante Moore hit running back Dierre Hill Jr. on an 8-yard touchdown pass that gave Oregon a 10-3 lead.
As well as Penn State's defense had played, it flirted through issues. Moore had time and space to make throws in a passing game that gave him open options on quick releases. At one point, Moore completed eight consecutive passes and 11 of 12 over a three-quarter stretch. He
Penn State begins the comeback
Until its fourth-quarter touchdown drive, Penn State had gained a total of 109 yards, Allar often threw under duress and the run game had no pick-up. But playing from behind for the first time this season, Penn State made its desperation work.
Allen burst around Oregon's edge for a 19-yard gain, followed by a 12-yard completion from Allar to Trebor Pena. That set up a play Penn State ran unsucccessfully against Villanova but worked against the Ducks. Receiver Devonte Ross ran a tight route to the corner, and Allar worked off a play-action move to hit him for a 35-yard touchdown
A first-half offensve in shambles
Franklin didn't mince words regarding his offense during his radio interview at halftime. "We oculdn’t play worse in the first half on the offensive side of the ball," Franklin said. "We've got to get it cleaned up."
Oregon manhandled Penn State's offensive line in the first half, leading to much of the team's issues. Penn State ran just 25 plays, gained 69 total yards, averaged 2.8 yards per play and had an an average third-down distance of 8.1 yards. Little wonder that it went 3-for-8 on third down.
Allar made his best throw under duress, a 14-yard-completion to Devonte Ross on 3rd-and-long when he lost his footing and heaved a half-desperate attempt. He also got no help from the run game, which gained 24 yards and averaged 1.8 yards per attempt.
Up next
Penn State goes on the road for the first time this season, visiting winless UCLA on Oct. 4 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.