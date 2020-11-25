The Wild, Wild Ride of Penn State's 2018 Recruiting Class

Filled with talent, and shaped by some disappointment, Penn State's 2018 recruiting class has been at the center of a challenging 2020 season.

Penn State coach James Franklin beamed in December 2017 at the recruiting class his staff had just signed, one that he expected would launch Penn State into championship contention for 2018 and beyond.

The Lions' 2018 class sparkled with talent, from its three five-star players to its wealth of four-star prospects. It was loaded, ranked sixth nationally according to 247Sports and second in the Big Ten, carrying the deepest roster of recruits Penn Senn State had seen in years.

Now, as Penn State labors through a challenging 2020 season, that class is one of the team's most compelling stories. It is laced with key starters, disappointments, injuries and plenty of curiosity.

All-American linebacker Micah Parsons was gone before his junior season, as were the two other five-star prospects. Two players were forced to retire before their careers even began, and one entered the NCAA transfer portal during the season.

Eight players, including NFL prospects Pat Freiermuth, Rasheed Walker and Jayson Oweh, began the season as starters. Freiermuth's season, however, ended after four games because of an injury.

Other players returned from serious injuries or battled through new ones, one player caught the longest touchdown pass in school his history on his first career reception and another became Tom Brady's neighbor.

Still another player transferred following his freshman season and filed a hazing lawsuit against Penn State, coach James Franklin and a former teammate.

So what to make of Penn State's 2018 recruits? These are their stories.

Pat Freiermuth: One of 12 four-star prospects in the class, Freiermuth was a returning All-American who twice decided to return to Penn State for the 2020 season. He played in four games, breaking the school record for touchdown receptions by a tight end, but sustained a season-ending injury against Ohio State that required surgery.

Jahan Dotson: Once committed to UCLA, Dotson returned to his home-state team and made the starting lineup as a freshman. He has been Penn State's breakout star of 2020, with a team-high 31 catches and six touchdowns. Dotson's performance against Ohio State is among the season's highlights.

Jayson Oweh: Penn State began the season with high expectations for the four-star defensive end who took over for Yetur Gross-Matos. Oweh has lived up to most; he is tied for the team lead in tackles (33) and leads with 5.5 tackles for loss but is looking for his first sack.

Rasheed Walker: A multi-year starter at left tackle, Walker was poised to become Penn State's highest-drafted lineman since second-rounder Donovan Smith in 2015. He has been part of an inconsistent offense that ranks 11th in the Big Ten in scoring and has allowed a conference-high 20 sacks.

Jesse Luketa: The linebacker assumed Parsons' place outside, ranking fourth on the team with 31 tackles after five games.

PJ Mustipher: A veteran defensive lineman despite starting just one game prior to this season, Mustipher has 22 tackles and one pass breakup.

Daniel George: The 6-4 receiver, who still holds the record for the longest reception in school history, has started two games at his position with freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith. George is tied for fifth on the team with seven receptions.

Jake Pinegar: The kicker is 4-for-7 on field-goal attempts, having missed his first two, with a long of 40 yards. Last season, Pinegar was 11-for-12 on field goals.

Zack Kuntz: He was a four-star prospect at tight end with Freiermuth who needed to add mass to his 6-7 frame. This season, Kuntz played in the first three games as the No. 3 tight end behind Freiermuth and Brenton Strange but was not available for the last two games.

Judge Culpepper: The defensive end, who became neighbors this year with Tom Brady, has played in all five games, making five tackles.

Nick Tarburton: Also a defensive end, Tarburton fought injuries for two years that hindered his development. Before the season, Oweh said, Tarburton looked "completely rejuvenated" and ready to contribute. He has played in all five games, with one tackle and a quarterback hurry.

Will Levis: The quarterback made his second career start against Iowa, ceding the job back to Sean Clifford after fumbling twice. Coach James Franklin said the team will need both quarterbacks for the remainder of the season.

Juice Scruggs: The four-star offensive lineman from Ohio played again this season for the first time in two years. Scruggs did not play in 2019 while rehabbing from an injury he sustained in a car accident. But Scruggs returned eager to prove himself as a valuable, and versatile, lineman who can play guard and center.

Trent Gordon: The former cornerback shifted to safety this season and played in the first three games. This week he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Charlie Katshir: The linebacker, who has played in three games, was not available against Iowa, Franklin said. Before the season, defensive coordinator Brent Pry raved about Katshir, saying he could play all three linebacker positions.

Aeneas Hawkins: A defensive tackle, Hawkins has not played this season. He was named a developmental-squad co-player of the week before the Nebraska game.

Bryce Effner: A redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, Effner has played on special teams, making one tackle.

Micah Parsons: The highest-ranked player in the class delivered two exceptional seasons, leading Penn State in tackles twice, before announcing plans to opt out of 2020. Despite the coaching staff's efforts, Parsons did not return.

Justin Shorter: The former five-star receiver never found his stride at Penn State, laboring through injuries and inconsistency last season. So he sought a fresh start, transferring to Florida. George has 16 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns for the Gators.

Ricky Slade: Another five-star prospect, Slade began the 2019 season as the starting back but ceded more playing time to Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. Ultimately, Slade sought another opportunity as well, joining former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion.

Nana Asiedu: A four-star lineman with an impressive future, Asiedu retired from football before his freshman season after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Jordan Miner: Another promising four-star prospect, the defensive back also was forced to give up football because of a heart condition diagnosed before his freshman season. Miner was just 17 at the time.

Isaiah Humphries: A three-star defensive back whose father Leonard played at Penn State, Humphries transferred to the University of California after his freshman season. Earlier this year Humphries filed a lawsuit against Penn State, Franklin and a former teammate alleging that he was hazed and harassed while with the team. Humphries filed a third amended complaint of the suit in October.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.