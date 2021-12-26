Two Big Moves for Penn State's Future

Before departing for the Outback Bowl, the Lions bolstered their 2022 roster.

Penn State arrived Saturday night in Tampa for the Outback Bowl, beginning its on-site prep week ahead of the Jan. 1 game against Arkansas.

Coach James Franklin has said that the Lions are "fired up" for their first meeting with Arkansas and second game against an SEC team this season. Still to come are further roster announcements, as Franklin said before Christmas that the bowl-game lineup remained a "moving target."

Penn State already knows that it will be without linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, who have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and will skip the Outback Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Lions' 2022 roster got some good news over the weekend, retaining a key defensive player and landing a standout receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. returning

Two-year starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced that he will return in 2022, extending the experience surplus on Penn State's secondary. Safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Jonathan Sutherland already announced their plans to return.

"At this time in my life, staying in college and completing my college degree is important to me and my family," Porter wrote in a social media post. "... The decision was not easy to make. Playing in the NFL has been my lifelong goal and dream, but right now I think it's important for me to finish what I started alongside my brothers & coaches at Penn State."

Porter, named third-team All-Big Ten, made one interception and broke up four passes during the regular season. According to Sports Info Solutions, Porter played 357 coverage snaps, allowing just 29 completions and two touchdowns.

"All I wanted for Christmas was Joey Porter Jr. to return to Penn State," cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said on Twitter.

Returning also will help Porter address his issues with pass interference. Officials flagged Porter six times last season, tied for the most among Big Ten cornerbacks, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Penn State lands prolific transfer receiver

Franklin and receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said on Signing Day that they sought a productive receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Penn State landed one in Western Kentucky's Mitchell Tinsley.

Tinsley caught 87 passes for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns in the nation's most prolific passing offense. Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns, and Tinsley was among three receivers with 14 or more touchdown receptions.

Tinsley (6-1, 205) caught 130 passes in two seasons at Western Kentucky, where he played after spending two years at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Tinsley was among the top receivers in the portal and will add a veteran big-play presence to the Lions' offense.

He averaged 16.11 yards per reception and caught five passes of 40 yards or longer. And in 125 targets, Tinsley dropped only two passes, according to Sports Info Solutions.

