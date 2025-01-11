Penn State Football Begins Offseason of Change After Orange Bowl Loss
With Penn State’s 2024-25 season officially over after its Orange Bowl loss to Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions already have begun the offseason. It will be hectic, with key decisions coming for draft-eligible players, notably running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. There’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal, which reopened for Penn State players after the Orange Bowl.
Those who intend to transfer have five days to submit their names to Penn State’s compliance department. Those planning to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft must do so by Jan. 16. Here’s what we know so far about Penn State’s 2025 roster changes, which will be a fast-moving process.
Nittany Lions who have declared for the NFL Draft
Two Nittany Lions have declared for the NFL Draft as of Friday in defensive end Abdul Carter and safety Kevin Winston Jr. Carter’s decision felt like a no-brainer, as the junior defensive end is viewed by draft experts as a consensus first-round talent and potential top-10 overall pick. The linebacker switched to defensive end this season and posted career-highs with 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss, earning comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. Carter will finish his career with the sixth-most sacks in program history.
Winston’s case is more interesting, as the safety missed almost the entire season after suffering a partially torn ACL in Week 2 against Bowling Green. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Winston had surgery on his knee and is expected to participate in on-field drills in March. He’s ranked as the No. 4 safety in the class by ESPN and No. 3 safety by CBS Sports, landing a second- to third-round grade.
Penn State players out of eligibility
While these players have not formally declared for the NFL Draft, they are out of college eligibility and will not return next season. Notables include tight end Tyler Warren, who finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, wide receiver Julian Fleming, offensive guard Sal Wormley, defensive linemen Dvon J-Thomas and Smith Vilbert, cornerback Jalen Kimber and safety Jaylen Reed.
Warren certainly benefited from staying at Penn State for his senior season, emerging as one of the nation’s most versatile players and boosting his status to a potential first-round pick. He was Penn State’s leading receiver and also one of its best run blockers. Young players like true freshman Luke Reynolds and redshirt freshmen Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer appear well-positioned to take over at that position, though it’ll be hard to truly replicate Warren’s production.
Wormley, J-Thomas and Vilbert are the last Nittany Lions remaining from the 2019 recruiting class. Wormley has been a starting staple at guard for the past three seasons, while J-Thomas has been a starter at defensive tackle for the past two seasons. Vilbert has battled injuries in the last two years but played every game this season as a rotational defensive lineman.
Fleming was thought to be a potential savior for Penn State’s wide receiver room when he transferred last spring from Ohio State. He wasn’t quite that, making only 14 catches this season and none in the postseason. But he was valuable as a downfield blocker and veteran presence in the receivers room. Another transfer, Jalen Kimber, was a quality starter at corner after transferring from Florida.
Reed was Penn State’s leading tackler this season and tied for the team-lead with three interceptions. He’s ranked as the No. 7 safety in the draft by ESPN and No. 8 by CBS Sports, garnering a third- to fourth-round grade.
Asked what he will take away from the season, Reed said, "Can’t quite answer that right now. My mind’s on a lot of things right now. One thing I will take away from this is just the brotherhood we have here. I never take it for granted. When it’s your last football game on a team, it hits different."
Key Nittany Lions who are returning
Two Penn State players have announced their plans to return: quarterback Drew Allar and safety Zakee Wheatley. Allar is likely entering his third season as the team’s starting quarterback after throwing for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a completion rate of 66.5 percent. Allar has excelled with protecting the football and being a game manager, but the passing game hasn’t been dynamic in his career. It’s not all on Allar, but poor performances by his receivers against top teams like Ohio State and Notre Dame have defined Allar’s run as the team’s starter.
“We didn't win the game, so it wasn't good enough,” Allar said after the Orange Bowl loss. “It's plain and simple. I'll learn from it. I'll do everything in my power to get better from it and just grow from it.”
Wheatley started all 16 games this season and had his best performances in the playoffs. Against Notre Dame, Wheatley had a career-high 16 tackles and an interception. A week earlier against Boise State, he had an interception and a fumble recovery. With Reed and Winston off to the pros, Wheatley figures to be one of the team’s most important defensive players in 2025.
Nittany Lions who are eligible to return but undecided
Penn State has a number of notable players who will announce their decisions in the coming days. They include running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, wide receiver Harrison Wallace III, offensive linemen Nick Dawkins and Drew Shelton, defensive linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zane Durant and Amin Vanover and linebacker Kobe King.
Singleton and Allen were both 1,000 yard rushers for Penn State and had tremendous postseasons. In four games each, Singleton posted 366 yards rushing and five touchdowns, while Allen had 410 yards rushing and three touchdowns. The duo was the motor for the Nittany Lion offense, and getting either back for the 2025 season would be a huge boost. Singleton said he hadn’t made a decision when asked after the Orange Bowl.
“Really I don't even know what I'm doing next year right now, but I'm worried about being with Drew [Allar], Coach [James] Franklin, all my teammates right now, just spending time, because again, it's not going to be the same team as last year,” Singleton said.
A big part of the running backs’ success was the offensive line, and two starters will have decisions to make. Dawkins was a team captain who started all 16 games at center. Shelton was Penn State’s starting left tackle this season and helped keep Allar well protected. The Nittany Lions have highly touted recruits in position to take over at those spots if needed, like true freshman Cooper Cousins and redshirt freshman Jven Williams.
Moving to the defense, several disruptive defensive linemen could return. Dennis-Sutton was a star with two sacks and an interception against Notre Dame. He’s ranked as a top-50 prospect by ESPN and projects as a second-round pick. Durant didn’t have the gaudy statistics at defensive tackle, but he was a strong contributor in both run defense and against the pass. Vanover was a rotational player who played well when he got on the field with 3.5 sacks. With Carter gone and Dennis-Sutton potentially leaving as well, Vanover could have an opportunity to start if he stays.
Lastly, team captain and middle linebacker Kobe King could declare for the NFL Draft after developing into a three-down linebacker. He posted 97 total tackles and three sacks this season. Starting linebacker and special teams ace Dominic DeLuca is also eligible for the draft. If DeLuca and King leave, Tony Rojas figures to remain as one of the starting linebackers, while the other starting spots will be a position battle between young players.
