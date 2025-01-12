Penn State Cornerback Declares for NFL Draft
Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber announced that he will enter the 2025 NFL Draft after one season with the Nittany Lions. Kimber, who transferred to Penn State after stops at Georgia and Florida, announced his decision Sunday, three days after the Nittany Lions fell to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
"To Penn State University and Nittany Nation, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks for welcoming me with open arms," Kimber wrote. "This has been a one of a kind experience that I will forever cherish."
RELATED: Abdul Carter declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Kimber was a superb addition to Penn State's secondary from the transfer portal. He was honorable mention all-Big Ten after starting 15 games at cornerback. Kimber was solid in coverage, posting three pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Kimber entered the Orange Bowl allowing a completion rate of just 48.9 percent when targeted. He made a career-high six tackles vs. Oregon and Boise State in the postseason. He also was among Penn State's most active defenders, playing more than 700 snaps this season.
According to ESPN's Scouts Inc. and CBS Sports, Kimber currently does not rank among the top-20 cornerback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kimber would have had one season of eligibility remaining had he chosen to return to Penn State. He played one game for Georgia in 2020 during the COVID season and redshirted in 2021, when he played in two games for the Bulldogs before getting injured. Kimber transferred to Florida in 2022, where he played two seasons and started 11 games.
Penn State returns most of its cornerbacks room for next season, including starter AJ Harris, who was voted third-team all-Big Ten. Zion Tracy, Cam Miller and Elliot Washington II, all of whom played significant snaps in the team's secondary rotation, return as well, along with Audavion Collins, whose playing time expanded through the season.
Kimber is the third Penn State player to declare for the draft, joining Abdul Carter and KJ Winston.
More Penn State Football
Penn State begins offseason of change after Orange Bowl loss
Defensive tackle Zane Durant announces return to Penn State fot 2025