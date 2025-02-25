Penn State Football Coaches Highlight Top Performers From Day 1 of Winter Workouts
Penn State football began winter workouts Tuesday, getting back into training after a long 2024 season ended in early January at the Orange Bowl. Penn State coach James Franklin said the team plans to modify its winter program, holding six morning sessions instead of the usual 8-10, because of the extended playoff run. Penn State will begin spring drills after spring break, scheduled for March 9-15, and the Blue-White Game is scheduled for April 26 at Beaver Stadium.
To commemorate the start of winter workouts, Penn State's coaching staff highlighted players who stood out during the first dawn session. Here's who made a strong first impression.
Quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien shouted out starter Drew Allar for his ability to "set the tone" and lead from the front. Allar most likely will be a two-time captain for the Nittany Lions.
New Penn State running backs coach Stan Drayton was impressed with redshirt freshman Quinton Martin Jr. "Loved the way he attacked and dominated Day 1!" Drayton wrote.
Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans highlighted transfer Kyron Hudson, who joined Penn State's room after spending three years at USC. Hudson caught 70 passes for the Trojans, 38 last season, and is one of two new receivers on the roster.
Tight ends coach Ty Howle, who leads one of the team's most talented groups, pointed to redshirt sophomore Joey Schlaffer on the first day of workouts. Schlaffer played in four games last season and seeks a large role in the offense in 2025.
For offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, the Day 1 standout was left tackle Drew Shelton. The senior is one of five returning linemen with starting experience. Shelton looks to have the left side locked for 2025.
On defense, line coach Deion Barnes recognized redshirt senior Zuriah Fisher, who returns after missing the 2024 season with an injury. Fisher should be a contender to take over Abdul Carter's starting spot at defensive end opposite Dani Dennis-Sutton.
Dan Connor, the analyst who coaches Penn State's linebackers, highlighted redshirt freshman Kari Jackson on Tuesday. Jackson is another player returning from injuries. In fact, Jackson has not played the past two seasons, including his senior year of high school, because of injury issues.
Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith took notice of Elliot Washington II, who will compete for Jalen Kimber's former starting spot in the secondary.
Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter pointed to a key veteran on Penn State's roster. Zakee Wheatley returns as the secondary's most experienced player and de facto leader. A strong start to winter workouts underscored Wheatley's importance to the defense.
And special teams coach Justin Lustig highlighted punter Riley Thompson, who is entering his third season on the job for the Nittany Lions.