Penn State Football: 5-Star Cornerback Lists Penn State Among Finalists
Brandon Arrington, a 5-star cornerback from California who is among the 2026 recruiting cycle's elite prospects, lists Penn State among his five finalists. Arrington recently released his top five schools ahead of his July 5 scheduled commitment. Penn State made the list with Oregon, USC, Alabama and Texas A&M. Arrington released his list to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Arrington is a priority recruit in the 2026 cycle. He is the nation's top-ranked cornerback in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 1 overall player in talent-rich California. ESPN ranks Arrington as the nation's No. 14 overall player, and the No. 1 cornerback, in the 2026 recruiting class. His Hudl film showcases a multi-faceted player who impacts the game in all three phases.
Arrington, who plays for Mount Miguel High near San Diego, has scheduled an official visit to Penn State for the weekend of May 2-4. He also has June official visits scheduled to Texas A&M, Oregon and USC. Arrington has scheduled his commitment announcement for July 5, two weeks after his final official visit.
Arrington is a two-way player at Mount Miguel, though cornerback is his top recruiting position. The 6-2, 180-pound Arrington also is the nation's top-ranked cornerback at On3 and Rivals as well. His offer sheet ranks among the most impressive in college football, with nearly every major Big Ten and SEC school offering a scholarship. Arrington also is a track star, having recently run times of 10.21 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 20.35 seconds in the 200.
Arrington would be an exceptional addition to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, which ranks seventh nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. The Nittany Lions have 13 players committed to their 2026 class, having received four during April. That includes Pennsylvania quarterback Peyton Falzone, who has been transforming his game with quarterbacks coach Brad Maendler.