Penn State Football: How to Get a Nicholas Singleton Bobblehead This Week
Penn State football fans (who are kids) can get a unique bobblehead this week in Reading. The Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are hosting a Nicholas Singleton Hometown Hero game Sunday, June 1, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The first 2,000 kids in attendance will receive a Nicholas Singleton bobblehead, recognizing the Nittany Lions running back who played high school football at nearby Gov. Mifflin High School.
The Reading Fightin Phils' game vs. the Erie SeaWolves will feature an appearance and photo session featuring Singleton, who certainly was a hometown hero at Gov. Mifflin. Singleton was named theGatorade National Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2021, when he rushed for 2,059 yards and scored 44 touchdowns.
That season marked the pinnacle of Singleton's high school career, during which he set Berks County career record for rushing yards (6,326) and touchowns (116). Singleton has maintained a close relationship with his community, hosting several camps and clinics while at Penn State.
Singleton returned to Penn State following a junior season in which he rushed for 1,099 yards and scored 17 touchdowns, helping the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff semifinals. Singleton and fellow running back Kaytron Allen made huge news in January, announcing they would return together for the 2025 season.
Singleton and Allen both can break Penn State's career rushing record, held by Evan Royster (3,932 yards). Singleton enters the season with 2,912 career yards, and Allen has 2,877. They also rank among the top running-back duos in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, Singleton is the No. 45 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Singleton surprised many when he decided to return to Happy Valley for his senior season after he was a projected Day 2 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft," according to PFF. "... He has great size for the position at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds and the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field."
The photo session with Singleton begins at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Reading Fightin Phils' promotional schedule.