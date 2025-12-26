Penn State's Offense Will Look Very Different for the Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State will run a dramatically different lineup onto the field Saturday for the Pinstripe Bowl, one that will be without 10 starters, including four offensive linemen. Interim head coach Terry Smith ran through the list of opt-outs and departure one day before the game at Yankee Stadium, which shows how different the Nittany Lions will look for their season finale.

In all, Smith named 16 players who will not play in the bowl game. Many were known, including past opt-outs and transfers. However, Smith said that Penn State's offensive line will be missing four of its five season-long starters, including tackles Drew Shelton and Nolan Rucci and two-year starting center Nick Dawkins.

Those three players joined left guard Vega Ioane, who already has announced his decision to opt out of the game. Smith also said that starting tight end Khalil Dinkins will not play, joining running back Nicholas Singleton, who previously opted out of the game.

In all, Penn State will be without six offensive starters. Running back Kaytron Allen, the Big Ten's second-leading rusher at 1,303 yards, will be in uniform. However, Smith did not indicate how many snaps Penn State's all-time leading rusher would get.

RELATED: Pinstripe Bowl predictions

Defensively, starting defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton will be in uniform for the game. Starters Zane Durant (tackle), Zuriah Fisher (end), A.J. Harris (cornerback) and Zakee Wheatley (safety) are out as well.

In all, Smith named 16 players who will not be available for the game. That does not include tight end Joey Schlaffer, who left the team several weeks ago. Asked whether he was disappointed with the number of opt outs, Smith said no. Penn State enters the Pinstripe Bowl on a three-game losing streak and seeking to avoid its first seven-loss season since 2004.

"We're not disappointed," Smith said. "We have a tremendous opportunity to finish the season off the way the last three games have gone. Here's a moment and an opportunity for the guys to step forward, and it's the next man up.

"This is today's college football, and we're adapting and adjusting and we have a game to play tomorrow and that's all that matters. The result will come from that. We're going to play hard and get after it like we've done the past four or five weeks.

A look at Penn State's new offensive line

Penn State offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68), offensive lineman Ian Harvie (54) and cornerback Zion Tracy (7) pose with the Land Grant Trophy after defeating Michigan State. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions started the same offensive line for eight of their 12 regular-season games, and only six different linemen made starts. This, however, will be a completely new offensive line for the Pinstripe Bowl.

Only starting right guard Anthony Donkoh is expected to play, though it's unsure what his snap count will look like. Donkoh will play one of the tackle spots; he started at right tackle in 2024 and played the position at Ohio State.

Guards Cooper Cousins and TJ Shanahan Jr., who started four games, will play the interior spots with redshirt junior Dom Rulli likely playing center in place of Dawkins. Rulli has played in all 12 games this season, largely on special teams.

"Those guys have played significant snaps throughout the year, and we expect the same results," Smith said Friday. "It's the next man up, and with the experience those guys provide, we don't expect a drop-off at all."

Tackle will be the most intriguing position to watch, with Shelton and Rucci both opting out. As noted, Donkoh will play one of the spots, likely on the right side. Left tackle could go to redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer, who played in seven games (including the last six) or true freshman Owen Aliciene, who has not played since the opener.

Smith did not offer anything specific regarding the tackles, saying that offensive line coach Phil Trautwein (who is headed to Florida after the bowl game) has put together a plan.

"Coach Trautwein is doing a great job with those guys just preparing and moving some parts around," Smith said. "It's a juggle. Come game time, we'll figure out what the right people in there are. But for right now, the guys have been practicing really hard and they're going to get after it."

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football