Penn State 45, Indiana 14: A Day for the Freshmen

Penn State's freshman class turned out in a 45-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, emboldened by running back Kaytron Allen, the first start for a lineman and the return of Drew Allar.

The Lions scored 38 consecutive points, overwhelmed an undermanned Indiana offense and played a huge contingent of players in the fourth quarter. It marked a strong bounceback for a team down three starting linemen that lost two starting linebackers on the day.

The breakdown of Penn State's most lopsided Big Ten win of the season.

What a Day for the Freshmen

Allen was the best player on the field for much of the day, rushing for 86 yards and three scores and catching two passes for 72. He turned a simple second-half checkdown into a 45-yard gain by breaking a tackle and crossing the field using his exceptional vision.

Allen and Singleton combined for 159 yards on 34 carries and each tied the single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman (eight). Noah Cain set that record in 2019, breaking the former mark of seven held by D.J Dozier and Saquon Barkley.

Meanwhile, Shelton stepped into a tough spot as the starting left tackle but put together a compelling game. Penn State continued to run behind him, and Shelton held quarterback Sean Clifford's blind side well.

In addition, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton intercepted a tipped ball, and tackle Zane Durant got plenty of run.

Which leads to Allar.

Does Drew Allar 'Got Some Special in Him'?

ABC analyst Dan Orlovsky made the gift-basket list among the "Play Drew Allar" component of Penn State's fan base. When Allar entered in the third quarter, Orlovsky's voice pitched.

"I want to see if this young man's got some special in him, because that's the difference right now for Penn State," Orlovsky said. "They need talent at the quarterback spot."

Penn State coach James Franklin last week had not committed to either quarterback as the starter, calling it a group decision. But with windy conditions and injuries across the line, Clifford got the start.

Clifford played a Clifford game (15 for 229 yards, one interception) and had a deep throw dropped. Allar went 6-for-9, throwing a dart to Harrison Wallace III for a touchdown.

Like many Penn State fans, Orlovsky was eager to see more of Allar.

"They haven't had a dude at quarterback," Orlovsky said of Penn State's recent teams. " ... For a program that's very good but needs to find a way to jump over very good to becoming great, Drew Allar's going to be the key difference."

A Reshuffling on the Offensive Line

Penn State began the game without three starting linemen, including left tackle Olu Fashanu, and things got worse when guard Hunter Nourzad was hurt on the first offensive play. Nourzad returned but ceded plenty of snaps to JB Nelson, one of two linemen whom Franklin hoped to redshirt but was forced to play Saturday.

True freshman Drew Shelton started for Fashanu, who was injured on Penn State's last offensive series against Ohio State last week. Penn State's coaching staff loves Shelton, and he performed quite well in front of Allen and Singleton. As Franklin said last week, "If we weren't trying to save his redshirt, he would have played a bunch this year."

The change was the most notable of several for Penn State's line, which also missed left guard Landon Tengwall for the fourth straight game and right tackle Caedan Wallace in the starting lineup. Bryce Effner started at right tackle for the second straight week.

The Turning Point

Late in the second quarter, Penn State made three consecutive sacks, knocked Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle from the game and gave coach Tom Allen little hope for the day. The series marked Penn State's early exclamation mark to day it dominated defensively.

The Lions hadn't delivered a four-man rush like that all season, as defensive linemen made five of the team's six first-half sacks. DVon Ellies crashed the line on the sack that sent Tuttle to the sideline holding his shoulder. Chop Robinson and Coziah Izzard finished the series with sacks.

In all, Penn State made an astonishing 13 first-half tackles for loss, holding Indiana to 11 total yards in the second quarter. That certainly compensated for the quirky touchdown drive on which Tuttle went 4-for-4 and scrambled into the red zone.

Penn State finished with a school-record 16 tackles for loss, with linebacker Kobe King leading with 2.5. Twelve different players recorded TFLs.

Noteworthy

The Lions lost two starting linebackers to injuries. Curtis Jacobs and Tyler Elsdon left the game in the first half and did not return. That forced the Lions to play more of Charlie Katshir and Dominic DeLuca.

Clifford threw for 229 yards, meaning he'll need 16 at home next wee vs. Maryland to break Trace McSorley career-passing record of 9,899 yards.

Kicker Jake Pinegar, a fifth-year senior, made his first career 50-yard field goal.

Kalen King and Shelton made their first career interceptions.

Gabe Nwosu substituted at punter for Barney Amor in the second half.

Up Next

Penn State returns home to face Maryland Nov. 12 at Beaver Stadium. The time and network are TBA.

