Penn State Continues to Evaluate Its Quarterback Situation

Could Penn State start a new quarterback Saturday at Indiana? Coach James Franklin wouldn't go there yet but did say he has engaged with coaches and staff about whether it's time to take a longer look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar.

Franklin said Tuesday that he has spoken with coordinators Mike Yurcich and Manny Diaz and offensive analyst Ken Whisenhunt (the former Arizona Cardinals head coach) about the situation in general along with Allar's readiness. The freshman has played in six games, completing 18 of 31 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He did not play in Penn State's games against Northwestern and Ohio State.

Ultimately, Franklin said, the decision to start Allar over Sean Clifford, or to get him more reps, will involve several staff voices. Franklin added that he expects to meet with Clifford, who approached him Sunday about having a conversation.

"First of all, it’s not a decision that I’d make on my own," Franklin said at his weekly press conference. "Whenever there are big decisions like that, I want to make sure that I'm not too close to it. ... I talked to guys who have either been college or NFL head coaches, and I also talked to a guy who played the position [offensive analyst Danny O'Brien] and got everybody's thoughts. We'll continue to evaluate it like we always do."

Penn State faces a host of pros and cons to make a quarterback change with four games remaining. Among the biggest factors, Franklin said, is winning those four games.

"I understand the question, I truly do," Franklin said. "But it almost comes off to me as if this game is not really important. So for us, we're going to look at who gives us the best chance to be 1-0 this week and go from there. Whoever that is based on this week's practice and preparation, we'll go with. And that's really kind of how it's been all year long."

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford completed 32 of 47 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Buckeyes intercepted him three times and forced a fumble. Dan Rainville/USA Today Sports Network

Clifford threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State but also played a role in Penn State's four turnovers that led to 21 Buckeyes points. Franklin repeatedly referred to those turnovers Saturday and Tuesday as the central reasons for Penn State's 44-31 loss.

Four of Clifford's six interceptions this season have come in the past two games. He also was named the Big Ten offensive player of the week for his performance against Minnesota.

Franklin said that Clifford approached him Sunday about a meeting, adding that they "have not had that conversation yet." Franklin also said that Clifford's status as a four-time captain "was not part of the discussion" he had with staff members about the position's future.

"If you go back and watch the tape, the guy played his tail off and made some really good plays [against Ohio State] and made some really good plays in the previous game [vs. Minnesota]," Franklin said. "He made two throws [against Minnesota] that were as good as any I've seen him make since he's been here. But obviously there's 4-6 plays that we've got to get rid of."

As for Allar, Franklin said that the freshman has "done a nice job at practice" over the last month. He noted that Allar (6-5, 238 pounds) blends his size with a host of positive quarterback traits.

"He's a giant human being with a quick release who can get the ball out and make all the throws," Franklin said. "He's got tremendous arm talent. Some guys who are big, strong-armed guys are not very accurate. He has shown to be accurate and he can throw from different launch points and angles. And for a young kid, and I think Sean has been a big part of this, he’s doing a really good job of preparing."

Later Franklin added, "He's doing a lot of things well. Again, he's still a true freshman."

Penn State visits Indiana for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. Franklin said that the starting quarterback will be the one who performs best this week.

"I’ve had good conversations with a bunch of members of the staff about it, making sure we’re all on the same page, making sure everybody sees it the same way," Franklin said. "Where I struggle a little bit with, there’s still a ton of football left to be played, and whoever’s going to give us a chance to be 1-0 this week and have a chance to win a bunch of games this year for all the guys in the locker room, that’s who we’re going to go with."

