Saquon Barkley, Penn State Coaching Intern?

Penn State coach James Franklin offered Saquon Barkley a coaching "internship" and even an apartment above his garage to live in this past spring.

"Not that he needed the hookup, but he was going to stay with us," Franklin joked.

During an appearance Saturday on ESPN's 'Marty & McGee Show,' Franklin recalled what might have been, and what he expects to come, for Barkley, the former Penn State running back whose third NFL season ended with a knee injury.

Franklin told hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee that Barkley planned to spend the spring at Penn State on a de facto coaching internship. The COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans, which Franklin said included the former coach and player becoming roommates.

"He was planning on coming and spending a month with us and basically kind of doing a coaching internship with us," Franklin said. "He wanted to kind of see [football from] the other side of the lens."

Barkley and Franklin developed a tight relationship from their initial phone call on Signing Day in 2015, when Franklin called the then high-school junior about switching his commitment from Rutgers to Penn State.

Franklin was with Barkley through every step of his decision to enter the 2018 NFL draft, including making Barkley promise that he would finish his Penn State degree. Asked in 2017 whom he would list as a resume reference, Barkley immediately said, "Obviously coach Franklin, because he's coach Franklin."

Franklin said he spoke with Barkley this week after the running back sustained the season-ending injury against the Chicago Bears. Franklin said that "at first it's hard to deal with," though he expected Barkley to remain positive.

"He’s just such an impressive guy," Franklin said. "I don’t know if you saw the criticism he got from [former Giants running back] Tiki Barber and how he handled that. He’s just been such a great example for our team and for this community, and I’m super proud of him. I’m super proud of him when he scores touchdowns, and I’m super proud of him, probably more proud of him, in how he handles adversity. And we all know how important that is in life."

