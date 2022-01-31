Penn State Recruiting Notebook: A New Commit and Two Unique Offers

Penn State kicked off its 2024 recruiting class, offered a pair of twins and hosted an interesting legacy prospect to cap a busy January recruiting stretch.

Here's the recruiting recap as Penn State turns toward the second signing day Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins commits

Penn State hosted a group of prospects over the weekend, and a sophomore made the biggest news. Cooper Cousins, an offensive lineman from Erie McDowell High, became the first player to commit to Penn State's 2024 recruiting class.

Cousins announced his decision on social media, saying he wants to be "a leader of the class of 2024."

Cousins, listed at 6-6, 275 pounds during his sophomore season, played guard and center for McDowell. He was the only sophomore named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 6A All-State Team last season.

Cousins received initial offers from Kentucky, Pitt and Toledo in addition to Penn State and no doubt will generate more over the next two seasons.

"I've been coaching 23 years, and I've never seen a better sophomore lineman," McDowell coach Bo Orlando told the Erie Times-News in December. "Everyone talks about his size, but it's more than that. He's got a plan to drive and pancake you every single play. That's why he's already got all the offers he has.”

Penn State clearly is prioritizing length on the offensive line. The Lions already have three linemen committed to the 2023 class, all of whom are at least 6-5.

Is another Sacca headed to Penn State?

Remember Tony Sacca? He played quarterback at Penn State from 1988-91, followed by his brother John for a few seasons. Now, Tony's son is a potential Lions recruit.

Anthony Sacca visited Penn State this past weekend as he begins the recruiting process toward 2025. Sacca is a 6-4 freshman safety at St. Joseph's Prep, which reached the PIAA Class 6A championship game in December. Sacca played a big role on the Hawks' defense last season, grabbing a key interception in the state semifinals.

Sacca is beginning to develop quite the offer sheet. In addition to Penn State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Maryland, Miami, Pitt and Virginia Tech have made scholarship offers.

"Anthony has really grown and [is] making plays at safety, and I think Anthony is really going to blow up very soon," Hawks coach Tim Roken told Joe Santoliquito for a story at Easternpafootball.com. "By the time he is a senior, he may be able to go anywhere he wants to..."

Penn State offers twins from Texas

Defensive linemen Grayson and Gabriel Murphy entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in late January after three seasons at North Texas. They have been popular in the portal, recently receiving offers from Penn State.

The Murphy brothers form an interesting tandem that likely will travel together to their next destination. Pro Football Focus named Gabriel Murphy (6-3, 255) second-team All-CUSA last season after he made 52 tackles (12 for losses) and seven sacks. Gabriel Murphy also forced two fumbles and recovered one during his 12 starts.

Grayson Murphy (also listed at 6-3, 255) started 12 games, making 12.5 tackles and 8.5 sacks in a 38-tackle season. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one for a touchdown, earning All-CUSA honorable mention.

This is an interesting player combination that could add two impact edge rushers simultaneously. They're popular, however, having received offers from UCLA, West Virginia and Oregon State, among others. The Murphys have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Could Penn State have an edge on their roster already? The Lions signed twins Kalen and Kobe King last year, and both contributed on defense as freshmen.

