Five Penn State Newcomers to Watch Next Season

The Lions' offense in particular could benefit from the infusion of fresh talent this offseason.

Penn State landed the No. 6 recruiting class in 2022, according to Sports Illustrated, one that should make an immediate impact on the field next season. Further, though they're off to a deliberate start to the transfer-portal cycle, the Lions have identified one significant player for the 2022 offense.

This list likely will change, particularly as the Lions dive further into the portal, but for now, here are five newcomers who could make a significant impact in their first seasons at Penn State.

Drew Allar

Position: Quarterback

About him: Allar is the highest-ranked quarterback James Franklin has recruited to Penn State, an SI99 performer who threw for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns at Medina (Ohio) High last season. He shined at the Elite 11 camp and started in the All-American Bowl before enrolling early in January.

Why he'll matter in 2022: Allar is the kind of quarterback who doesn't sit for long, even behind a sixth-year senior starter like Sean Clifford. Especially in the NIL era, quarterbacks either get onto the field or go into the Transfer Portal. Allar has tremendous potential, both on the field and in NIL earnings, that need to be nurtured. As a result, Franklin likely will have to play Allar this season. Perhaps the freshman forces Franklin's hand and earns the No. 2 spot — or even the starting role at some point during the season. Even if he doesn't, Allar merits a long look for playing time.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior at Medina (Ohio) High in 2021. Mike Cardew/USA Today Sports

Alex Bacchetta

Position: Punter

About him: Bacchetta, a three-time all-state punter and kicker in Georgia, joins the Penn State roster as a scholarship specialist. Kohl's Kicking ranked him as the No. 1 punter in the 2022 recruiting cycle and also as the No. 8 kicker. Bacchetta averaged 40.3 yards per punt last season and went 24-for-24 on field-goal attempts inside 45 yards during his high school career. Bacchetta made five field goals in one game (tying a state record) and helped his soccer team win a state title in 2019.

Why he'll matter in 2022: Penn State needs a punter with Jordan Stout entering the draft, and Bacchetta likely is it. He's 6-2, 205 pounds with a powerful leg and will be the only scholarship punter on Penn State's roster. The Lions have scholarship kickers in Jake Pinegar and Sander Sahayadak, but look for Bacchetta to lead the punting competition when he enrolls.

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Position: Defensive end

About him: Though he missed part of his senior season with an injury, Dennis-Sutton still made a big impact. He was a breakout player at the All-American Bowl, making plays all week and finishing with a sack in the game.

"Dani Dennis-Sutton made waves off the bus early in the week in San Antonio and he flashed with some easy pressure on Saturday afternoon," John Garcia, Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting, wrote from San Antonio. "His hands worked over a left tackle for a second-quarter sack, and on the next play he bent out to cover a tailback in the flats with a pop to knock him off of his route. The SI99 recruit won't wait long to make an impact at Penn State."

Why he'll matter in 2022: Penn State needs pass-rushers, even with starters Nick Tarburton and Jesse Luketa (and 2021 projected starter Adisa Isaac) returning. Dennis-Sutton doesn't have to be a three-down player. Position coach John Scott Jr. can work him into an edge-rushing rotation, nurturing Dennis-Sutton's development while allowing him to put his 6-5, 255-pound frame to work.

Kaden Saunders

Position: Receiver

About him: Saunders topped 1,000 total yards at Westerville South (Ohio) High last season, catching 38 passes and averaging 27 yards per kickoff return. As a junior, he caught 47 passes for 958 yards and 13 touchdowns. Saunders also developed a relationship with Allar, as the two trained together during the camp circuit and in their off time.

Why he'll matter in 2022: Saunders (5-10, 170) brings a speed element to Penn State's offense and could work his way onto the return teams as well. With Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith returning (and Tinsley arriving), Saunders is under no pressure to assert himself as a freshman. But that just might open a few offensive doors, particularly in situational sets that would benefit from Saunders' skillset.

Receiver Kaden Saunders caught 85 passes over the past two seasons at Westerville South (Ohio) High. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

Nicholas Singleton

Position: Running back

About him: Singleton won two major national awards (Gatorade player of the year and Maxwell Football Club offensive player of the year) after rushing for 2,059 yards and 44 touchdowns at Gov. Mifflin (Pa.) High last season. He broke Berks County career records for rushing yards (6,326) and touchdowns (116) and was Sports Illustrated's top-ranked running back of the 2022 class.

Why he'll matter in 2022: Penn State's lackluster run game needs a spark, just like it did in 2015 when Saquon Barkley arrived. The Lions have some good backs (Keyvone Lee, Devyn Ford, Caziah Holmes) and lost one when Noah Cain transferred to LSU. But it doesn't have a game-changer. Singleton could be that player.

Mitchell Tinsley

Position: Receiver



About him: Tinsley was part of the NCAA's most prolific passing offense last season at Western Kentucky, where he caught 87 passes for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns. Western Kentucky threw for more than 6,000 yards, averaging 433.7 per game, launching a transfer-portal bedlam for Tinsley.

Why he'll matter in 2022: Landing Tinsley was an immediate upgrade for Penn State's offense, which needed a deep threat with Jahan Dotson's departure. Tinsley (6-1, 205) averaged 16.11 yards per catch and caught five passes of 40+ yards. Further, according to Sports Info Solutions, he dropped just two passes in 125 targets.

Mitchell Tinsley caught 130 passes the past two seasons at Western Kentucky, where he played for the NCAA's most prolific passing offense in 2021. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

