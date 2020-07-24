Two Penn State Players Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Penn State's prolific watch-list season continued Friday, as Micah Parsons and Journey Brown were named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Award, presented by the Philadelphia-based Maxwell Football Club, is among several trophies that recognize college football's player of the year. Seven former Lions have won the award: Richie Lucas (1959), Glenn Ressler (1964), Mike Reid (1969), John Cappelletti (1973), Chuck Fusina (1978), Kerry Collins (1994) and Larry Johnson (2002).

Ki-Jana Carter (1994) and Saquon Barkley (2017) were finalists for the Maxwell Award.

The watch list is Parsons' fifth of the preseason. The linebacker also is nominated for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Brown, a running back, is on watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Paul Hornung Award.

Eight Penn State players are preseason award nominees. Here's the list:

Biletnikoff Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Shaka Toney

Butkus Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Chuck Bednarik Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Jim Thorpe Award: Safety Lamont Wade

John Mackey Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth

Davey O’Brien Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Maxwell Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons, Running back Journey Brown

Paul Hornung Award: Running back Journey Brown

Ray Guy Award: Kicker Jake Pinegar

Wuerffel Trophy: Quarterback Sean Clifford

