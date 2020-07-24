AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Football
Basketball

Two Penn State Players Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's prolific watch-list season continued Friday, as Micah Parsons and Journey Brown were named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Award, presented by the Philadelphia-based Maxwell Football Club, is among several trophies that recognize college football's player of the year. Seven former Lions have won the award: Richie Lucas (1959), Glenn Ressler (1964), Mike Reid (1969), John Cappelletti (1973), Chuck Fusina (1978), Kerry Collins (1994) and Larry Johnson (2002).

Ki-Jana Carter (1994) and Saquon Barkley (2017) were finalists for the Maxwell Award.

The watch list is Parsons' fifth of the preseason. The linebacker also is nominated for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Brown, a running back, is on watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Paul Hornung Award.

Eight Penn State players are preseason award nominees. Here's the list:

Biletnikoff Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Shaka Toney

Butkus Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Chuck Bednarik Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Jim Thorpe Award: Safety Lamont Wade

John Mackey Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth

Davey O’Brien Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Maxwell Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons, Running back Journey Brown

Paul Hornung Award: Running back Journey Brown

Ray Guy Award: Kicker Jake Pinegar

Wuerffel Trophy: Quarterback Sean Clifford

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State Gets One Step Closer Today to Playing Football

Penn State can hold its first walk-through Friday since the Cotton Bowl. It's a big deal.

Mark Wogenrich

'I Think I'm Developing a Penn State Story'

James Franklin says Penn State football is in a "really healthy place" eight years after the NCAA sanctions.

Mark Wogenrich

by

Rmp690

Penn State's Journey Brown Nominated for Paul Hornung Award

The Paul Hornung Award, which Saquon Barkley won in 2017, recognizes the nation's most versatile player.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

Penn State reports the first positive test for COVID-19 among student-athletes.

Mark Wogenrich

Big Ten Media Days: Who Are the Conference's 'X-Factors' in 2020?

Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers identify the difference-makers across the conference.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Kicker Jake Pinegar Nominated for Ray Guy Award

Penn State's Jake Pinegar is one of 30 kickers named to the 2020 Ray Guy Award watch list.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Prospect Tristan Leigh Named to SI All-American Top-10 List

Tristan Leigh, an offensive tackle from Virginia, is a priority for Penn State's 2021 class.

Mark Wogenrich

Meet Judge Culpepper, Penn State's Most Interesting Man in the World

His parents were on "Survivor," and his new neighbor is Tom Brady. Now, Penn State's Judge Culpepper wants to carve his own story.

Mark Wogenrich

Two Penn State players named to Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List

Penn State's Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney are nominated for the top defensive player award.

Mark Wogenrich

'I Knew I Had to Come Back'

Penn State's Juice Scruggs says he ready to play football again, nearly 17 months after a serious car accident.

Mark Wogenrich