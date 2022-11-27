Penn State 35, Michigan State 16: Sean Clifford's Fitting Farewell

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford went 19 for 24 for 202 yards and four touchdowns, book-ending his career with touchdown passes, as the Lions defeated Michigan State 35-16 on Saturday.

Clifford threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on his final pass at Beaver Stadium, completing a circle that began in 2018. As a redshirt freshman, Clifford hit Brandon Polk for a 34-yard touchdown pass on his first career passing attempt.

Though it wasn't pretty, Penn State completed a 10-2 regular season and regained possession of the Land Grant Trophy with the victory. The recap from Beaver Stadium.

The Turning Point

Penn State made its call of the game on 4th-and-2 with 4:31 left in the game. Leading by 5 points, the Lions lined up to go for it instead of turning to kicker Jake Pinegar, who missed two field goals.

The play and its execution were perfect. The Lions flexed out of a formation into a four-receiver bunch formation, catching Michigan State with two defenders on the right side. Clifford threw quickly to Nicholas Singleton, who followed Theo Johnson's perfectly held block into the end zone.

The play capped an assertive 11-play, 75-yard Penn State drive, which the team needed after its 18-point lead turned into a one-possession game.

The Lions Test Nerves

Penn State led 21-3 in the second half with a defense that was shaking the Spartans, whose first five drives ended with a fumble, a fourth-down stop and three punts. Then Michigan State changed its pace in the second half, changing the game with it.

The Spartans scored a pair of second-half touchdowns running a tempo offense that included some strong work by quarterback Payton Thorne and his receivers. Tight end Maliq Carr made a terrific one-handed touchdown catch, and then Thorne produced some wizardry for anothr score.

He completed deft passes on 3rd-and-18 and 3rd-and-10, helped forced a pass-interference penalty with a quick toss and completed the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that alarmingly cut the Lions' lead to 5 points.

Ji'Ayir Brown Comes Through Again

Penn State's sputtering offense had just allowed its second sack, setting up it second punt of the second half. Then the Lions got the break they needed, which began with Ji'Ayir Brown, their all-America safety candidate.

Brown forced his second fumble of the season, which tight end Tyler Warren recovered at the Michigan State 17-yard line. Two plays later, Clifford threw a lovely ball to Warren for a 14-yard touchdown, giving the Lions a 21-3 lead.

Considering Penn State's offense to start the half, the fumble provided a buffer. And of course Brown was involved. The turnover was the 15th in which he has been a factor during his career.

The Trick Play

The Lions foreshadowed this at Auburn, where receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith completed a 25-yard pass to Clifford. This time., Lambert-Smith had an easy toss to an uncovered Theo Johnson (Michigan State bit on the receiver screen) for a 48-yard touchdown.

Lambert-Smith is 2-for-2 passing this season. And Lions' receivers are 4-for-4 over the past two years. Jahan Dotson completed two passes last year.

Senior Day

Among the seniors recognized Saturday who could return next season were cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive end Nick Tarburton, defensive tackle Dvon Ellies and cornerback Marquis Wilson. Porter would be a surprise to return, considering he's a potential first-round draft pick, but the other three could help fortify a defense that returns a lot of young talent.

Offensive lineman Bryce Effner, who played a lot of roles this season, could take his bonus COVID season if he wants. As could kicker Jake Pinegar, who had a tough first half, missing two fieidl goals.

Up Next

Penn State awaits its bowl destination, which will be announced Dec. 4.

