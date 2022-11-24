The Big Ten should be "pounding the table" to qualify two teams for the College Football Playoff and perhaps assist Penn State a bit in the process, Lions coach James Franklin said.

Franklin told reporters Wednesday in State College that "the other conference," meaning the SEC, is promoting its teams for playoff access, something the Big Ten should be doing as well. Having coached at Vanderbilt for three seasons, Franklin said he has seen how the SEC operates and wants the Big Ten to be similarly aggressive.

"There’s a lot of things that I think the Big 10 should be pounding the table and promoting like the other conference does," Franklin said after practice. "I’ve been in that conference. I know they are pounding the table and promoting through a lot of different resources. I’m aware of what’s going on but I’m focusing my energy on beating Michigan State and playing well and hopefully that takes care of itself."

Franklin was responding to a question regarding Michigan and Ohio State's opportunity to give the Big Ten two playoff teams for the first time in CFP history. The two undefeated teams play Saturday, with the winner headed to the Big Ten championship game. The losing team still has a chance to make the College Football Playoff, though that would mark a milestone.

Only the SEC has placed multiple teams in a single playoff, during the 2017 and 2021 seasons. And Penn State memorably was left out of the 2016 playoff as the 11-2 Big Ten champion.

This season, both the SEC and Big Ten could qualify two playoff teams. LSU could advance by beating Georgia in the SEC title game. This debate could end in two years, however.

Playoff expansion, which Franklin favors, could arrive as soon as the 2024 season if, according to Sports Illustrated, the Rose Bowl agrees to terms outlined in the new CFP contract.

Franklin also referenced, obliquely, Penn State's spot at No. 11 in this week's CFP rankings. After acknowledging the potential debate regarding Michigan and Ohio State, Franklin said, "There's a lot of things, like other teams being in the top 10."

The CFP committee ranked four SEC teams in the top 10, three of which have two losses: LSU at No. 5, Alabama at No. 7 and Tennessee at No. 10. Tennessee, which lost 63-38 to South Carolina last week, is one spot above Penn State. That's significant because rankings will determine whether Penn State is considered for a New Year's 6 appearance in the Cotton or Orange bowls.

"I've got a lot of things I could say right now, but it's probably not appropriate," Franklin concluded.

Watch Franklin's comments here, courtesy of 247Sports.

Penn State hosts Michigan State at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1. The game is Penn State's Senior Day.

