AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Football
Basketball

The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State announced its third round of COVID-19 testing results, proposed a unique idea regarding this season and released more details about campus reopening.

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you covered with links in the Penn State Week in Review.

Penn State's third round of COVID-19 results included eight positive tests among student-athletes. All eight positives have been reported in the past two weeks.

Would season-ticket holders be willing to donate a portion of their allotment to a potential students-only game at Beaver Stadium this season? The athletic department asked that question as part of a second survey of season-ticket holders.

Penn State will test 30,000 students and staff for COVID-19 from what it called "high-risk" zones before in-person classes are scheduled to resume Aug. 24.

The NCAA will allow student-athletes to wear patches and uniform nameplates that express personal or social justice messages. At Penn State, could that mean personalized messages on uniforms?

The athletic department announced that it will cut staff salaries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jerry Cross, a four-star tight end from Milwaukee, announced his commitment to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

The PIAA, Pennsylvania's governing body for high school sports, gave schools and districts three options for starting their fall sports programs.

Why is Penn State recruiting so well in Michigan? Thanks to assistant coach Tim Banks.

Looking for some football talk? SI's Big Ten publishers broke down the strengths and weaknesses in the conference. If there's a season, of course.

Penn State graduate Joe Kovacs, a two-time world champ in the shot put, is training for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Columbus, Ohio. How did a staunch Nittany Lion end up in Buckeyes country? It's a love story.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State 'Pleased' With NCAA's Decision Allowing Social Justice Statements on Uniforms

Penn State's nameless football uniforms could see personalized messaging this season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Reopening Plan Includes Mandatory Testing, 'Coronavirus Compact'

Penn State will require 30,000 students and staff members to undergo  COVID-19 before returning to campus.

Mark Wogenrich

Recruiting Roundtable: Will Receiver Andrel Anthony Pick Penn State?

Penn State is a finalist for receiver Andrel Anthony, who is scheduled to announce his commitment Friday.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Awards Watch List: Tracking the Preseason Nominees

Penn State players are on preseason watch lists for 14 college football awards.

Mark Wogenrich

Pennsylvania Makes Plans for 2020 High School Fall Sports Season

The PIAA says guidelines should provide a "reasonably safe environment" for student-athletes.

Mark Wogenrich

Could Penn State Host a 'Students Only' Game at Beaver Stadium?

Penn State offers creative approaches to a possible 2020 football season in survey of season-ticket holders.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: Jaylen Reed

Penn State commit Jaylen Reed is an SI All-American candidate. Check out his SI evaluation to find out why.

Mark Wogenrich

Eight Penn State Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Penn State's third release of COVID-19 testing results includes eight positive results among student-athletes.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Announces Salary Cuts in Athletic Department

Penn State called the decision to cut athletic salaries necessary to address projected budget shortfall due to COVID-19.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting: Tight End Jerry Cross Joins 2022 Class

Jerry Cross, a 4-star tight end from Wisconsin, chose Penn State over the home-state Badgers.

Mark Wogenrich