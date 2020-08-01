Penn State announced its third round of COVID-19 testing results, proposed a unique idea regarding this season and released more details about campus reopening.

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you covered with links in the Penn State Week in Review.

Penn State's third round of COVID-19 results included eight positive tests among student-athletes. All eight positives have been reported in the past two weeks.

Would season-ticket holders be willing to donate a portion of their allotment to a potential students-only game at Beaver Stadium this season? The athletic department asked that question as part of a second survey of season-ticket holders.

Penn State will test 30,000 students and staff for COVID-19 from what it called "high-risk" zones before in-person classes are scheduled to resume Aug. 24.

The NCAA will allow student-athletes to wear patches and uniform nameplates that express personal or social justice messages. At Penn State, could that mean personalized messages on uniforms?

The athletic department announced that it will cut staff salaries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jerry Cross, a four-star tight end from Milwaukee, announced his commitment to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

The PIAA, Pennsylvania's governing body for high school sports, gave schools and districts three options for starting their fall sports programs.

Why is Penn State recruiting so well in Michigan? Thanks to assistant coach Tim Banks.

Looking for some football talk? SI's Big Ten publishers broke down the strengths and weaknesses in the conference. If there's a season, of course.

Penn State graduate Joe Kovacs, a two-time world champ in the shot put, is training for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Columbus, Ohio. How did a staunch Nittany Lion end up in Buckeyes country? It's a love story.

