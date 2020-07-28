AllPennState
Penn State Recruiting: Tight End Jerry Cross Joins 2022 Class

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class received its second commitment Tuesday, when tight end Jerry Cross announced his decision.

Cross, a four-star prospect from Milwaukee, Wis., is a 6-6, 220-pound entering his junior season at Rufus King High School. He led the team with 28 receptions for 533 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Cross chose Penn State over an in-state offer from Wisconsin, among others. He joins Kaden Saunders as the first two players in Penn State's 2022 recruiting class. Saunders announced his commitment Saturday.

Cross likely will remain a target of Big Ten schools until his signing day next year. Without official visits, players committed to the 2022 and '23 classes still have a long road to navigate before signing.

Still, Penn State has shown some recruiting resilience during the prolonged dead period, receiving commitments from three players beyond the 2021 recruiting class.

"In some ways, I feel like with some recruits, I’ve gotten to know them better, because it’s forced you to sit here and have in-depth convos rather than walking around campus or walking around the facility," Penn State coach James Franklin said this past spring of virtual recruiting. "Which is also important, but on a relational level, in some ways this has been better."

