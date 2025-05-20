Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Welcome 3 Additions to 2025 Roster
Penn State officially signed three new players to the 2025 football roster, welcoming two key transfera and adding a true freshman who initially committed to the 2026 recruiting class. Here's a look at linebacker Amare Campbell, receiver Trebor Pena and defensive end Daniel Jennings, the Nittany Lions' newest signees.
Amare Campbell
Campbell played linebacker for two seasons at North Carolina, where he started 13 games for the Tar Heels last season. The 6-0, 230-pound Campbell, who could play middle linebacker for the Nittany Lions, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Campbell made 76 tackles, including a robust 10.5 for losses, last season at North Carolina. He also made 6.5 sacks, forced a fumble and broke up two passes. Campbell made a career-high nine tackles against Connecticut and had eight against Virginia.
Campbell initially entered the transfer portal in December, withdrew his name and re-entered during the spring window. Penn State quickly jumped into the conversation, hosting the linebacker for a spring visit before receiving a commitment. Campbell, who is from Manassas, Virginia, was among 51 North Carolina players to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Trebor Pena
The former Syracuse receiver could become Penn State's most important offseason addition. Pena (5-10, 185 pounds) joins the Nittany Lions' roster after leading the ACC in receptions (84) last season. He was named second-team all-conference after recording 941 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Pena recorded at least six receptions in nine games for Syracuse last season. No Penn State wide receiver had a six-catch game last season. Pena emerged as top target in Syracuse's offense despite missing most of the 2023 season (he played in just one game) due to injury.
Pena, who is from Ocean Township, New Jersey, spent four years at Syracuse and has one season of eligibility remaining. He also is a gifted return specialist. Pena led the ACC in kick-return average (27.2 yards per attempt) last season and ranked third in punt-return average (8.7). In 2021, Pro Football Focus named Pena, then a freshman, to its All-ACC team as a return specialist.
Daniel Jennings
Jennings is a unique addition to the 2025 roster, considering he played high school football for only three years. The 6-2, 250-pound defensive end from Princeton High School in West Virginia initially committed to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class. But Jennings recently announced his intent to graduate early and reclassify to the 2025 class, making him eligible to join the Nittany Lions' roster this fall.
Jennings was a Class 3A all-state player in West Virginia, contributing on both sides of the ball. He made 38 tackles (12.5 for losses) and 10 sacks for Princeton's defense while rushing for 1,373 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also was an all-state player in Virginia in 2023, when he played for Graham High School. Jennings is the top-ranked player in West Virginia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
With Jennings' addition, Penn State's 2025 recruiting class ranks 15th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Nittany Lions have signed 28 players to their 2025 class, splitting them evenly between offense and defense.