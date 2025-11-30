After a Win Over Rutgers, Penn State Waits Anxiously on its Future
PISCATAWAY, N.J. | A different Terry Smith walked into the cramped media room Saturday night after Penn State's 40-36 win over Rutgers. His tone was more subdued — resigned, even — and lacked the punch it carried last week after the Nittany Lions' victory over Nebraka.
This version of Smith joked about the pitch he made a week ago at home, when he complicated Penn State's coaching search by declaring his candidacy and earning the endorsements from multiple lettermen. This version of Smith looked like he knew.
"Last week, I came in [to the interview room] with a lot of energy, so to speak," Smith said. "This week, I’m just thankful we won the game."
Penn State closed a chapter Saturday at SHI Stadium. This iteration of Penn State football won its third straight game and qualified for a bowl but is about to change dramatically. As soon as this week, if Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft hires the next head coach.
Kraft watched the entire Penn State-Rutgers game from the sideline, dropping his head when the Scarlet Knights took a 36-33 lead in the fourth quarter and primal-screaming when linebacker Amare Campbell returned a Rutgers fumble 61 yards for the game-winning touchdown six minutes later.
If Kraft saw the plane flying over the stadium with a banner that read, "PAT KRAFT HIRE TERRY SMITH," he didn't let it be known. He also didn't tip his hand that either 1) his seven-week search is ending soon or 2) he has a prime candidate.
"No timetable" for the future
Smith didn't provide any hints either. "No timetable," he said when asked whether Kraft had provided any clarity on the future. So instead, Smith said that he's "thankful" Penn State has an opportunity to play in a bowl after winning its last three games. He also maintained his position that he'll be around for that bowl game.
"I'm thankful for the guys who played their hearts out for all of us," Smith said. "I just told our guys, we're going to have an opportunity to play in a bowl game yet to be determined. We're going to give these guys a week off, then we'll just start game-planning from there."
This wasn't the game Smith expected to see, particularly from his defense, and was clear about that. "They played horribly," Smith of a defense that allowed 36 points (the most ever against Rutgers) and 533 yards of total offense, the most since Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss dropped 540 on the Nittany Lions in the 2023 Peach Bowl.
But for Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis' unforced fumble in the fourth quarter, which Campbell scooped to score, Penn State likely would have left SHI Stadium with another fourth-quarter blown lead and a seventh loss. And Smith's lovely season-ending story would have soured.
Smith is hugely popular in and out of the locker room, but after the game he called himself a better coach. Penn State converted a fourth down late in the fourth quarter (its third of the game) to close the game on offense. Smith pointed to that, and then pointed back to the Indiana game, in which the offense had a similar opportunity but couldn't convert the key first down.
"I was thinking about the Indiana game and what I would do differently," he said. "We all learn from experience. I’m a ton better coach than I was the night of the Iowa game and the day of the Indiana game. I said, 'We’re not going to give them the ball back."
Where Penn State goes now
The Nittany Lions left New Jersey even more curious than their fans. Campbell, who had a spectacular season for Penn State and could return, said he would wait for the new coach and defensive coordinator to be introduced before making a decision about his future.
Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, whom Smith called the "future of the position" for Penn State, continued to endorse Smith but wanted a sit-down with the next staff to discuss that future.
"It's a little bit of everything," Grunkemeyer said of his emotions. "I think they’re going to do a great job bringing somebody in, whether that's coach Terry, which we hope for, or whether that's somebody else, I trust them to make the decisions that need to be made."
As Smith conducted his post-game press conference, members of his family watched from the back of the room, smiling. They took photos together in the tunnel as players began their interviews. Smith seemed intent, and content, on taking in the scene.
"It meant a lot, it taught me a lot," Smith said of his opportunity over the past six games. "I know I can truly do this job. It taught me patience, the role of one of the biggest jobs in college football. It taught me I have a special bond with people, my players.
"When I go forward in coaching, I have to take advantage of that and really build on that. I’m a trust guy. I always tell my guys when I recruit them that I will give trust first. You can trust me second. Trust is earned. That’s why they care for me. It’s been a good run for me."
