Ohio State and Alabama announced a two-game home-and-home series Thursday, adding to the growing list of high-profile non-conference games in the future. The games are scheduled for 2027-28.

Penn State has some future dates available. Time for the Lions to join the scheduling parade.

First, take a look at Ohio State's list of Power 5 non-conference games over the next decade. This is from Jerry Emig, head of Ohio State's sports communications department.

That's a healthy schedule, crossing time zones and conferences for marquee matchups.

Here's a look at Penn State's announced card of Power 5 non-conference opponents beginning this year with Virginia Tech.

2020: at Virginia Tech

2021: Auburn

2022: at Auburn

2023: West Virginia

2024: at West Virginia

2025: Virginia Tech

Solid list. Penn State hasn't played West Virginia, an historic rival, since 1992. And it has never visited Auburn. So that's a good start.

But as college football trends toward an expanded playoff, more high-profile Power 5 teams are scheduling each other out of conference. They're showing less reluctance to protect the schedule in playoff pursuit. Penn State should join the party.

For Penn State, the scheduling process has expanded since the NCAA sanctions ended. The program has a policy of scheduling one Power 5 opponent, one mid-major opponent and one cash game each year. So what Power 5 opponents would look good on future schedules? Here's a starter list.

Clemson: Why not start at the top, assuming Clemson can remain there for the better part of a decade? The teams have played just once, in the 1988 Citrus Bowl, which Clemson won 35-10.

Florida: Penn State is 0-3 against the Gators, all in bowl games. In fact, all those bowl games have been played in Florida. The most recent was in 2011, when Urban Meyer coached his final game with the Gators and Joe Paterno coached his final bowl game.

As Penn State pursues a steady recruiting presence in Florida, a game like this could become a strong pitch.

LSU: There was discussion several years ago that Penn State and LSU had explored a neutral-site game, but nothing came of it. The Lions are 2-0 against LSU, but neither team has visited the other. The 2019 national champ would be a welcome noncon sight in State College.

Oklahoma: There's plenty of currency to this game, notably because it has such a short but electric history.

Penn State and Oklahoma have played only in two very high-profile bowl games. The Sooners, ranked No. 2, defeated the No. 5 Lions 14-0 in the 1972 Sugar Bowl (though later were discovered to have used ineligible players).

And Oklahoma won the 1985 national championship after defeating top-ranked Penn State 25-10 in the Orange Bowl. Hopefully, these programs have been on the phone already.

Utah: Penn State has played every Pac-12 program but Utah, which is coming off an 11-3 season. This wouldn't offer the recruiting exposure of a visit to California, but it's a unique out-of-conference game pitting two programs headed in similar directions. If Utah holds its course, this game has potential.

Have ideas for attractive non-conference opponents? Let us know in the comments.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.