Ohio State 44, Penn State 31: How It Unraveled

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State led a top-5 Big Ten 16-14 in the second half for the second time this season. This was different, though. The Lions had the crowd, the defense, and Parker Washington.

Then Ohio State happened.

The Buckeyes scored 14 points in 34 seconds, part of a 28-3 fourth-quarter run, to defeat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Unlike two weeks ago, when Michigan dominated Penn State, this game was lively, even thrilling at times, with a victory the Lions could taste.

And, again, then Ohio State happened. To the recap.

The Turning Point

Penn State had just delivered its most entertaining scoring drive of the season, a 13-play piece of performance art. It included:

An Ohio State sack

A pass-interference penalty on Ohio State on 3rd-and-16

A dazzling Parker Washington reception

A Penn State false start on 4th-and-1

A Penn State missed field goal on 4th-and-6

An Ohio State illegal-formation penalty on the same play

A fumble at the goal line, which tight end Brenton Strange recovered

A stoned sneak into Ohio State's defense

Kaytron Allen's go-ahead touchdown run on fourth down

But Ohio State icily responded with a three-play scoring drive that TreVeyon Henderson capped with a 41-yard touchdown run through a well-blocked line with no linebackers in front of him.

Then it got worse.

J.T. Tuimoloau Is a Difference-Maker

The Ohio State defensive end punctuated an unstoppable day with a fourth-quarter pick-6, the last of his four forced turnovers which the Buckeyes turned into 24 points.Tuimoloau tip-drilled an interception, made one himself and then delivered a sack-fumble against Sean Clifford two plays after Henderson's touchdown.

One play later, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud hit tight end Cade Stover for a touchdown.

Ohio State's Substantial Quarterback Edge

Penn State's exceptional defensive effort contained Stroud early, making him uncomfortable and restless on some throws. He still went 15-for-20 in the first half but completed mostly short and medium throws.

But Stroud was otherworldly in the second half, when he and Marvin Harrison Jr. began taking it to Penn State's secondary. Stroud found Harrison (10 catches, 185 yards) for three straight completions as part of an eight-in-a-row stretch in the second half. He icily completed a pair of passes before Henderson's go-ahead touchdown that re-established Ohio State's dominance.

Stroud finished 26-for-33 for 354 yards and a score. While Clifford topped a gritty 300 yards, he also was part of four turnovers, including the three interceptions.

Parker Washington Rising

Penn State really didn't have a No. 1 receiver through the first six games. But Parker Washington has assumed the mantle he has been pointing toward since last season.

Washington made some exceptional plays Saturday, including fully stretched catches in second and fourth quarters that defied physics. But this was his coup, a short route that he turned into a 58-yard touchdown by bouncing off and through two Ohio State tackles.

Washington (11 catches, 179 yards) had been building to a day like this. He made it count.

Up Next

Penn State (6-2) visits Indiana on Nov. 5. Game time and network is TBA.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State AD calls 2023 Big Ten football schedule 'incredibly frustrating and disappointing'

How Penn State's Mike Yurcich helped Ohio State land CJ Stroud

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh blames Penn State for 'sophomoric' tunnel ploy



James Franklin was ready to celebrate after Penn State's win over Minnesota

Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu dies at 34

How the Penn State White Out became the greatest show in college sports

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.