    December 30, 2021
    Reports: Oregon Poised to Hire Penn State Assistant

    The Nittany Lions could be in the market for a new special teams coordinator.
    Penn State coach James Franklin might be searching for a new special teams coordinator, according to multiple reports.

    Joe Lorig, who has been at Penn State for three seasons, likely is headed to Oregon for the same position, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman report. Lorig would be the second coordinator to leave Penn State this season; former defensive coordinator Brent Pry became the head coach at Virginia Tech earlier this month.

    Franklin has said he wants to prevent assistants from leaving for lateral hires, but this move might be more personal for Lorig. He's from Edmonds, Washington, played college football at Western Oregon and began his coaching career there in 1997.

    In addition, Lorig and new Oregon coach Dan Lanning worked together twice before on staffs at Arizona State and Memphis.

    Lorig was instrumental in shaping punter/kicker Jordan Stout's career at Penn State. Stout handled all the kicking duties for the Lions this season and was named the Big Ten punter of the year. Stout has said he will announce after the bowl game whether he will return to Penn State or declare for the NFL.

    Penn State plays Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon EST on ESPN2.

