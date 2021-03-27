Behind the Scenes at Penn State Spring Practice

WrestlingFootballBasketballHockeySI.com
Penn State coach James Franklin said the team has made significant progress during spring football practice, particularly on offense. Franklin praised coordinator Mike Yurcich and the quarterbacks for accelerating the transition process.

Penn State offered a peek behind the scenes at practice by releasing a series of photos from Mark Selders of the athletic department. Here's a look at some veterans and newcomers at practice.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (Penn State Athletics)

Offensive lineman Hakeem Beamon (Penn State Athletics)

Running back Johnny Dixon (Penn State Athletics)

Tight end Theo Johnson (Penn State Athletics)

Quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (Penn State Athletics)

Receiver Malick Meiga (Penn State Athletics)

Receiver Jahan Dotson (Penn State Athletics)

Quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (Penn State Athletics)

Quarterback Sean Clifford (Penn State Athletics)

Offensive lineman Landon Tengwall (Penn State Athletics)

