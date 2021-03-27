Behind the Scenes at Penn State Spring Practice
Get a glimpse at Penn State's spring football progress with a photo gallery from practice.
Penn State coach James Franklin said the team has made significant progress during spring football practice, particularly on offense. Franklin praised coordinator Mike Yurcich and the quarterbacks for accelerating the transition process.
Penn State offered a peek behind the scenes at practice by releasing a series of photos from Mark Selders of the athletic department. Here's a look at some veterans and newcomers at practice.