Penn State's Quarterback Future: Three Names to Watch

Top 2022 recruits AJ Duffy and Cade Klubnik like the Lions. Plus, a player to track in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Penn State is generating some heat among the top quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class. Though they have a commitment from Central York's Beau Pribula, the Lions continue to recruit the position hard.

Here's a look at where two of the nation's top quarterbacks rank with Penn State, plus a potential 2021 name from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

AJ Duffy, who transferred to Florida's IMG Academy in December, placed Penn State among his top four schools. Duffy (6-2, 200) is among the nation's top-ranked pro-style quarterbacks in the 2022 class. He also listed Florida State, Michigan State and Oregon in his final four.

Duffy was a two-year starter at Rancho Verde High in Moreno Valley, Calif., before announcing his decision to enroll at IMG Academy. He led the team to an 11-1 record in 2019. The school's 2020 season was postponed, and Duffy decided to transfer.

Duffy is a major prospect, one initially recruited by former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Having placed Penn State in his top four, Duffy appears to have developed a relationship with new coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Previously, Yurcich had offered Texas star Cade Klubnik, who in January led Austin Westlake to the state 6A championship. Klubnik's recruiting has accelerated of late, with a host of major programs offering him.

According to SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr., Penn State firmly is in the mix for Klubnik.

"Coach [Mike] Yurich, their OC, was at Texas when they offered me," Klubnik told Garcia, Jr. "So when he went to Penn State, he re-offered me at Penn State. I like him, he's a really good guy."

Elsewhere, here's a 2021 transfer quarterback to watch. Tyler Shough, Oregon's starting quarterback last season, announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Shough started all seven games for Oregon last season, with a 63.5-percent completion rate, 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He also rushed for two scores.

The 6-5 Shough, who is from Arizona, initially committed to North Carolina in 2017. He had a huge list of offers (Alabama, Georgia and Michigan among them) before changing his mind to Oregon.

If Penn State becomes a player, a past relationship could be an influence. Oregon's offensive coordinator is Joe Moorhead, who ran Penn State's offense in 2016-17. Certainly, Penn State's James Franklin could get a detailed scouting report from Moorhead.

