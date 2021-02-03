Penn State Receives an Important Signing Day Commitment

Penn State received an interesting National Signing Day commitment Wednesday, when four-star defensive end Davon Townley joined the 2021 recruiting class. Townley made the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ.

A two-sport athlete at Minneapolis North High, Townley is a 6-6, 220-pound prospect with plenty of potential. He also fits a need at defensive that Penn State coach James Franklin has established publicly since the 2020 season ended.

"I built a good relationship with coach James Franklin and some of the other defensive staff and they just took the time to show me how important I am to them and being consistent and showing me why I should go there and play football and continue my education there," Townley said in the interview.

Townley, whose first sport was basketball, began playing football as a junior in high school. Yet he quickly became a dominant player and quickly climbed recruiting boards.

Townley was considered among the nation's top uncommitted players entering Signing Day. He had offers from Nebraska, Michigan State, Minnesota, Washington and Arizona State, among others. He is the 16th player in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

Townley's Hudl film highlights a player with explosive tendencies in two sports. He gets into the backfield quickly and decisively as a defensive end and is a dominating offensive player on the basketball court. Franklin loves two-sport athletes, particularly those who display Townley's athleticism.

"I did start playing football my junior year," Townley said in the CBS Sports HQ interview. "I thought it was a good decision and it helped me grow as a person and as a player. And I feel like I will be a great player at the next level and I have a lot of potential."

Townley certainly could play basketball in college, considering that's apparently his first sport. But 247Sports ranks Townley as the No. 3 player in Minnesota, indicating he has plenty of football chops despite being relatively new to the sport.

For Penn State, which needs defensive ends, Townley certainly seems a fit for the 2021 class.

