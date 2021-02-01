Penn State Offers Elite Texas Quarterback Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik led Austin Westlake to its second straight Texas state title and is "perhaps the hottest QB name" following the 2020 season, according to SI All-American.

Seems fitting, then, that Mike Yurcich, Texas' former offensive coordinator now at Penn State, made an offer to the quarterback from Austin.

Klubnik tweeted over the weekend that Penn State had offered him a scholarship in the 2022 recruiting class. Klubnik is ranked as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country, according to 247Sports, and has become very popular on recruiting boards.

In January, Klubnik's Austin Westlake High team outdueled Southlake Carroll 52-34 for the Texas Class 6A Division 1 championship. The game featured two of the nation's top 2022 quarterbacks. Southlake Carroll's Quinn Ewers is headed to Ohio State. Klubnik remains undecided.

Klubnik was exceptional in the title game, completing 18 of 20 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a career-high 97 yards and two more scores.

Klubnik scored 50 touchdowns (throwing for 35) last season in leading Westlake to a 14-0 record and its second consecutive state title. His offer sheet already includes Texas and Texas A&M, along with Georgia, Auburn and Arizona State.

Penn State entered the competition late but might generate some interest because of Yurcich, who spent last season at Texas. Yurcich guided the Big 12's No. 2 scoring and passing offense at Texas, where quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw 26 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Of course, Texas' new head coach is Steve Sarkisian, whose offense at Alabama last season won the national championship while averaging a Power 5-best 48.5 points per game. So Texas will be a major player for the hometown quarterback.

And Penn State already has a commitment from a quarterback for the 2022 class. Beau Pribula, a four-star prospect from Central York (Pa.) High, is part of an eight-player class that ranks second nationally, according to 247Sports.

Still, head coach James Franklin noted recently that he wants Penn State to get back to "that position playing at a higher level and even taking the next step [toward] playing really high-level football."

This is one route toward getting there.

